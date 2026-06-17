The 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum was held in Oslo from June 1–3, 2026. It was organized by the Human Rights Foundation and carried the theme “Dismantling Dictatorship.”



There, on June 2, 2026, Telegram Founder Pavel Durov spoke about how the loss of personal freedom is destroying Western Civilization.

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The title of Pavel Durov’s 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum talk was:

“Communication Technology and the Struggle for Freedom”.

It was delivered at the Oslo Freedom Forum on June 1–3, 2026, and focused on digital freedom, censorship, surveillance, and the increasing pressure that governments in both authoritarian and democratic countries are placing on online communications platforms. The Titanic analogy and his warnings about Europe’s gradual loss of civil liberties came from this address.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov drew a striking comparison between the passengers aboard the Titanic and modern Europeans watching their freedoms disappear in slow motion

“The Titanic did not sink all at once, ” Durov observed. “Most passengers remained calm because they did not yet understand what was happening. Today, we find ourselves in a similar situation. Our ship has already hit the iceberg. We have already begun to sink, and many people have not even realized it. I am talking about the ship of our personal freedoms.”

Durov went on to recount his own experiences dealing with government pressure, fraud, and political corruption across Russia, the European Union, and France. His broader point was that censorship and state control rarely arrive as a dramatic event. They advance incrementally, justified as necessary, reasonable, or temporary, until citizens wake up to discover that rights once taken for granted have quietly disappeared.

He pointed in particular to the United Kingdom under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where authorities have dramatically expanded enforcement actions tied to online speech.

Thousands of people are now investigated or arrested each year in Britain over social media posts. Across parts of Europe, expressing an unpopular political opinion online can result in fines, police visits, prosecution, or even imprisonment. In Germany, for example, citizens have faced legal penalties for speech that government officials deem politically unacceptable.

The warning Durov is offering is not really about social media. It is about the tendency of free societies to assume that freedom is permanent. History suggests otherwise. Rights are rarely abolished in a single act. More often, they are eroded one exception, one emergency, and one “reasonable restriction” at a time, until the iceberg is visible to everyone, and by then it is too late to change course.