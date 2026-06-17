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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
8h

I was taught about the "salami slice" approach of the regulatory system early in my career. "It's just a little slice, look how thin it is", they say, and tell you about how much safer everyone will be if you just let it go.

"Turn around after several years of this", my mentor said, "and you'll see all of your salami on their plate, and nothing left of your sausage".

It's a pain in the ass to fight them at every step, but it's the only way to survive for the long term.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
8hEdited

It’s probable that many of us had a grandfather or uncle that fought in Europe just 80 years ago to free country after country from an expanding authoritarian oppressive government. I can just imagine the millions and millions of Europeans at that time that were overwhelmed with joy on liberation day, knowing the repressive Nazi regime had been defeated and that people’s liberties and freedoms were to be restored.

For me the sacrifice made to free the Europeans was much closer than even a grandfather, it was my father. I remember when I was 16 my parents took 2 of us 4 kids on a real vacation for the first and only time. We went on a cruise to Bermuda. I remember seeing the scars on my father’s back and where the bullet exited his chest. I had no idea he would only live another 4 years from that trip.

I’ve talked to my brother several times about how depressing it is to watch Europe fall to communism as we think of the sacrifice our father gave for them and so many other great Americans gave. For us it was just one generation ago. For my brother and I we watch with sadness, it’s extremely hard to accept what’s happening to Europe.

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