Telegram Founder Pavel Durov and the Loss of Personal Freedom, Which is Destroying Western Civilization
The 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum was held in Oslo from June 1–3, 2026. It was organized by the Human Rights Foundation and carried the theme “Dismantling Dictatorship.”
There, on June 2, 2026, Telegram Founder Pavel Durov spoke about how the loss of personal freedom is destroying Western Civilization.
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The title of Pavel Durov’s 2026 Oslo Freedom Forum talk was:
“Communication Technology and the Struggle for Freedom”.
It was delivered at the Oslo Freedom Forum on June 1–3, 2026, and focused on digital freedom, censorship, surveillance, and the increasing pressure that governments in both authoritarian and democratic countries are placing on online communications platforms. The Titanic analogy and his warnings about Europe’s gradual loss of civil liberties came from this address.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov drew a striking comparison between the passengers aboard the Titanic and modern Europeans watching their freedoms disappear in slow motion
“The Titanic did not sink all at once, ” Durov observed. “Most passengers remained calm because they did not yet understand what was happening. Today, we find ourselves in a similar situation. Our ship has already hit the iceberg. We have already begun to sink, and many people have not even realized it. I am talking about the ship of our personal freedoms.”
Durov went on to recount his own experiences dealing with government pressure, fraud, and political corruption across Russia, the European Union, and France. His broader point was that censorship and state control rarely arrive as a dramatic event. They advance incrementally, justified as necessary, reasonable, or temporary, until citizens wake up to discover that rights once taken for granted have quietly disappeared.
He pointed in particular to the United Kingdom under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where authorities have dramatically expanded enforcement actions tied to online speech.
Thousands of people are now investigated or arrested each year in Britain over social media posts. Across parts of Europe, expressing an unpopular political opinion online can result in fines, police visits, prosecution, or even imprisonment. In Germany, for example, citizens have faced legal penalties for speech that government officials deem politically unacceptable.
The warning Durov is offering is not really about social media. It is about the tendency of free societies to assume that freedom is permanent. History suggests otherwise. Rights are rarely abolished in a single act. More often, they are eroded one exception, one emergency, and one “reasonable restriction” at a time, until the iceberg is visible to everyone, and by then it is too late to change course.
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I was taught about the "salami slice" approach of the regulatory system early in my career. "It's just a little slice, look how thin it is", they say, and tell you about how much safer everyone will be if you just let it go.
"Turn around after several years of this", my mentor said, "and you'll see all of your salami on their plate, and nothing left of your sausage".
It's a pain in the ass to fight them at every step, but it's the only way to survive for the long term.
It’s probable that many of us had a grandfather or uncle that fought in Europe just 80 years ago to free country after country from an expanding authoritarian oppressive government. I can just imagine the millions and millions of Europeans at that time that were overwhelmed with joy on liberation day, knowing the repressive Nazi regime had been defeated and that people’s liberties and freedoms were to be restored.
For me the sacrifice made to free the Europeans was much closer than even a grandfather, it was my father. I remember when I was 16 my parents took 2 of us 4 kids on a real vacation for the first and only time. We went on a cruise to Bermuda. I remember seeing the scars on my father’s back and where the bullet exited his chest. I had no idea he would only live another 4 years from that trip.
I’ve talked to my brother several times about how depressing it is to watch Europe fall to communism as we think of the sacrifice our father gave for them and so many other great Americans gave. For us it was just one generation ago. For my brother and I we watch with sadness, it’s extremely hard to accept what’s happening to Europe.