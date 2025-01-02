Early December, I posed a question on X that received 7,000 comments and 2.2 million views, it was simply:

What were the best “non-woke” TV series of 2024?

Some people chose to include movies, one-offs, and documentaries. Many included shows that were years or even decades old.

However, what surprised me was how much great programming happened in 2024 that I was completely unaware of. So, I have sorted all these recommendations into two categories: TV series and documentaries - for the year 2024. A note: some of the recommended shows are a 2024 continuation of a series that started before 2024.

One thing is for sure. People derive a lot of pleasure from a good show - and everyone appreciates having a wider range of excellent shows to watch.

With 7,000 comments - and so many naming shows from years past, I am sure I have missed many great ones. I suggest purusing the attached lists for 2024, but also consider following the link below and reading through the comments for more ideas on what to watch. I was amazed at how many programs people genuinely love that I had no idea existed.

X Post on TV Shows

Without further ado, the “X” list of the best “TV” from 2024 follows!

TV Series

All Creatures Great and Small (Amazon, Masterpiece)

Black Doves (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime)

From (MGM, Prime)

Landman (Prime)

Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)

Lioness (Prime)

Penguin (Max, Prime)

Silo (2023 - with a new season just starting) (Apple TV)

Shogun (Netflix)

Shrinking (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV, Prime)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)

The Boys (Prime)

The Chosen

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat with Kerri Russell (Netflix)

The Gentleman (Netflix)

The Old Man (Hulu, Prime)

The Serpent Queen (Stars, Prime)

Three Body Problem (Netflix)

True Detective (HBO, Amazon)

Tulsa King (Paramount +, Prime)

Yellowstone (Prime)

Documentaries and historical dramas

Clarkson's Farm (Amazon Prime)

Fallout (Epoch TV)

MANHUNT about the search for John Wilkes Boot (apple TV)

Reagan

The Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback (Apple TV)

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War (Netflix)

The Why Files. Compilation: UFOs & Aliens! (YouTube Channel)

What 2024 shows are missed from the above list?

Please share your favorites in the comments (open to everyone, not just paid subscribers).