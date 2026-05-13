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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
9h

The only big win for the reduction of disease in the past 50 years -has had nothing to do with medicine.

It has been that people have stopped smoking, which has reduced heart disease, strokes, and cancer.

-legislation that altered incentives, public messaging, litigation exposure, and advertising access rather than by banning cigarettes outright.

-Massive cultural change

-Litigation against tobacco companies

-Workplace smoking bans

-Insurance incentives

-State and local restrictions

-Social stigmatization

-The gradual disappearance of smoking from elite culture and media

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William Maher's avatar
William Maher
9h

Many of us born before 1954 remember a very different America. We were raised before every headline became an emergency, before every disagreement became a crisis, and before fear became one of the most profitable industries in the world. We grew up in a time when people solved problems face to face, trusted their instincts, worked hard, raised families, and understood that life itself always carried risk. Yet somehow society was stronger, not weaker.

Today, many governments, corporations, and media organizations have discovered that fear creates obedience. A frightened population is easier to control, easier to divide, and easier to profit from. Fear sells pharmaceuticals, fear wins elections, fear grows bureaucracies, and fear convinces free people to surrender freedoms little by little while believing it is for their own protection.

The older generation remembers something important: human beings are far more resilient than modern systems want us to believe. We survived without being told to panic every hour of the day. We understood that common sense, family, faith, community, and personal responsibility mattered more than endless regulations created by people far removed from everyday life.

The great awakening happening today is not about politics alone. It is about people beginning to recognize how often fear has been used as a tool. Younger generations are starting to ask questions. They are realizing that constant anxiety is not normal, and that freedom requires courage. The path forward is not hatred or violence, but awareness, education, critical thinking, and refusing to surrender independent thought.

We must teach younger generations to question narratives respectfully, to value truth over propaganda, and to understand that governments should serve the people — not rule through fear. Real power returns to the people when citizens stop reacting emotionally to every manufactured crisis and start thinking calmly, independently, and courageously.

Fear loses its power the moment people recognize it for what it is.

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