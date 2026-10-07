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John Fredette's avatar
John Fredette
1h

It’s pitiful that “politics” gets injected into so many meaningful aspects of our lives. ACIP really does need to get back to work and making educated choices for the American people.

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Carolyn Singer's avatar
Carolyn Singer
1h

This is disturbing. However, for me, whatever the AAP recommends, I will do the opposite. If I was looking for medical care for my child, AAP membership would be a negative factor. Might as well say "medical mafia". No thank you.

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