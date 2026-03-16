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Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
6h

I would love to see this judge’s financial records.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

Welcome to the Commywealth of Massachusetts. I’m afraid that even if the save act were to pass the commy’s will time it just right, drag it through the courts and by Election Day it will still be tied up. Everything they do is to delay delay delay, keep dragging things out. In 7 months, the way things are going, the Dems have a good shot of taking both houses, God help us…

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