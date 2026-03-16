The Administrative State vs. The People’s Mandate:

How A Massachusetts Federal Judge Is Blocking Vaccine Choice Reform

A Legal and Policy Analysis of AAP v. Kennedy, Trump v. CASA, and the Assault on Executive Health Authority

A PDF of the AAP v Kennedy decision can be found here.

Introduction: A Judicial Overreach in Real Time

Today, a federal district court in Massachusetts issued a sweeping preliminary injunction against the Department of Health and Human Services, effectively freezing the most significant effort to reform America’s childhood vaccine schedule in a generation. Judge Brian Murphy’s ruling in American Academy of Pediatrics v. Kennedy (Civil Action No. 25-11916-BEM) represents precisely the kind of activist judicial intervention that the Supreme Court warned against in Trump v. CASA (2025) -- and it deserves serious scrutiny from anyone who believes in democratic accountability over administrative entrenchment.

Secretary Kennedy and the Trump administration came into office with a clear mandate: restore transparency, scientific integrity, and parental choice to America’s public health apparatus. What they encountered instead was a bureaucratic fortress built over decades, defended not by persuasive science but by procedural technicalities and sympathetic federal judges. Today’s ruling is the latest skirmish in that battle.

A district court order is a delay, not a defeat. The administration has strong grounds for appeal.

What the Court Actually Did

To understand why this ruling is problematic, it helps to understand precisely what was ordered. Judge Murphy issued three separate stays:

Stay One: The January 2026 Immunization Memo

The court stayed the January 2026 Memorandum issued by CDC Director O’Neill, which had revised the childhood immunization schedule to reduce the number of “routine” vaccine recommendations from seventeen to eleven and aligned U.S. practice more closely with peer nations including Japan, Germany, and Denmark. AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 10.

Stay Two: The ACIP Appointments

The court stayed the appointments of thirteen ACIP members appointed between June 2025 and January 2026 -- effectively freezing the committee’s ability to function. Id. at 44.

Stay Three: All Prior ACIP Votes

Most remarkably, the court stayed all votes those members had taken -- including recommendations on flu vaccine thimerosal, COVID vaccine designation, and hepatitis B vaccine policy. Id. at 44-45.

In a single order, a district court judge has purported to nullify the personnel decisions of a cabinet secretary, void the policy work of a federal advisory committee, and freeze a presidential directive issued pursuant to a direct executive memorandum. The breadth of this intervention -- even if technically styled as a “stay” rather than a nationwide injunction -- should alarm anyone paying attention.

Trump v. CASA: The Remedy Problem

The court is careful to style its relief as APA stays under 5 U.S.C. sec. 705 rather than nationwide injunctions, a concession to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Trump v. CASA (2025), in which a 6-3 majority held that federal courts lack authority to issue universal injunctions binding the government’s conduct with respect to non-parties. Trump v. CASA, 606 U.S. __ (2025).

Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s majority opinion was unequivocal: “Nothing like a universal injunction was available at the founding, or for that matter, for more than a century thereafter. Thus, under the Judiciary Act, federal courts lack authority to issue them.” The ruling was hailed as a landmark victory for executive authority -- and it was. But today’s ruling in AAP v. Kennedy reveals the limits of that victory.

The APA Workaround

The functional effect of today’s order is indistinguishable from a nationwide injunction. Staying the January 2026 Memo restores the prior immunization schedule for the entire country, because there is only one schedule. Every American child’s vaccine routine, every insurer’s coverage obligation, and every state Medicaid program’s benefit structure is affected by this order -- not just the organizational plaintiffs before the court.

This is precisely the dynamic that CASA sought to address. Justice Barrett’s majority opinion emphasized that courts are limited to providing “complete relief to the parties before them.” A stay of a unitary federal policy instrument is not relief limited to the parties -- it is universal relief dressed in party-specific language.

CASA eliminated the nationwide injunction. AAP v. Kennedy shows that determined courts can reach the same destination through the APA’s Section 705 stay mechanism -- a loophole the Supreme Court must now close.

The government would be well-advised to raise this point aggressively on appeal. The First Circuit and ultimately the Supreme Court should be asked to clarify whether the APA’s sec. 705 stay mechanism can be used to accomplish what CASA prohibits through the injunction mechanism. If the answer is yes, then CASA accomplished very little. The administrative state’s legal allies have already identified the workaround, and today’s ruling shows it in operation.

The FACA Injunction: Closer to the CASA Line

The more interesting tension involves the remedy for the ACIP reconstitution. Here, Judge Murphy stayed the appointments of thirteen ACIP members rather than enjoining all ACIP meetings outright, which is what plaintiffs actually requested. He explicitly rejected the broader meeting injunction as disproportionate.

This restraint tracks CASA’s logic closely. CASA required that relief be limited to what is necessary to protect the parties before the court. Staying specific unlawful appointments provides the plaintiffs relief from an improperly constituted committee acting on matters that directly affect them. But the practical effect is still total -- a committee cannot meet without its members. Judge Murphy appeared aware of the CASA line and drew his remedy accordingly, exploiting the same structural reality CASA failed to anticipate.

The Deeper Separation of Powers Dialogue

Read together, CASA and AAP v. Kennedy reflect a broader ongoing negotiation between the branches over the scope of judicial power to check executive action. CASA expanded executive freedom of maneuver by eliminating the most powerful tool lower courts had been using to block presidential initiatives wholesale. But CASA was careful to preserve judicial authority over executive action that violates statute -- it constrained the form of judicial relief without eliminating the substance of judicial review.

AAP v. Kennedy tests that distinction directly. Judge Murphy’s ruling is ostensibly about the executive bypassing statutory requirements: ACIP’s mandatory involvement, FACA’s fair balance requirement, the APA’s reasoned explanation demand. But underneath those procedural claims lies a more fundamental question: who decides public health policy in a democratic republic? The answer this court gives -- a committee of specialists insulated from democratic accountability -- is not the answer the Constitution requires.

The ACIP Mythology: Science or Entrenchment?

The plaintiffs and the court treat ACIP as though it were handed down from Sinai. The committee is described reverentially throughout the opinion as the embodiment of scientific expertise, its procedures treated as sacrosanct, its composition as the gold standard of disinterested public health wisdom.

This mythology deserves interrogation. ACIP was established in 1964 and has operated for decades largely insulated from public accountability. Its members have been drawn primarily from the same narrow academic and public health establishment that has dominated federal vaccine policy throughout that period. The committee’s recommendations carry enormous financial consequences: they determine which vaccines insurers must cover at no cost under the Affordable Care Act (42 U.S.C. sec. 300gg-13(a)(2)), which vaccines Medicaid must provide (42 U.S.C. sec. 1396d(a)(13)(B)), and which vaccines the federal government purchases for states under the Vaccines for Children program (42 U.S.C. sec. 1396s(d)(1)).

Those financial stakes -- billions of dollars annually -- create powerful incentives. The pharmaceutical industry has significant financial relationships with academic medical centers, professional medical associations, and the researchers who populate advisory committees. Secretary Kennedy’s concern about conflicts of interest in this system is not fringe commentary; it reflects a long-standing critique raised by researchers, independent scientists, and members of Congress across the political spectrum.

When Secretary Kennedy terminated the prior ACIP members and reconstituted the committee, he was not “abandoning scientific expertise,” as the court suggests. He was attempting to break open a closed epistemic community that had operated without meaningful outside scrutiny for decades. See Robert F. Kennedy Jr., HHS Moves to Restore Public Trust in Vaccines, Wall St. J. (June 9, 2025).

The FACA Analysis: Expertise Defined Narrowly -- and Selectively

The court’s analysis of the Federal Advisory Committee Act claim is perhaps the most troubled portion of the opinion. Judge Murphy concludes that the reconstituted ACIP likely violates FACA’s “fairly balanced” requirement because, in his assessment, too many of the new members lack “relevant vaccine experience.” AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 28-34.

But consider what the court is actually doing here. It is substituting its own definition of relevant expertise for the Secretary’s. It is deciding, from the bench, that a pediatric cardiologist, a transplant immunobiologist with over 120 peer-reviewed publications, a board-certified emergency physician with 40 years of experience, and a surgeon general of a major state are not qualified to serve on a vaccine advisory committee.

This analysis ignores the genuine breadth of ACIP’s work. The committee does not merely assess immunological data in a laboratory vacuum. It considers economic analyses, implementation issues, public health policy, and questions of equity and access. These are precisely the areas where professionals with backgrounds in pharmacy, obstetrics, transplant medicine, and emergency medicine have legitimate and valuable perspectives.

FACA’s “fairly balanced” requirement was designed to prevent advisory committees from being captured by single interest groups, not to mandate that committees consist exclusively of specialists from within the very establishment whose conclusions are under review. See 5 U.S.C. sec. 1004(b)(2). A committee composed entirely of conventional vaccinologists, drawn from institutions with deep pharmaceutical industry ties, is not obviously “fairly balanced” either. The court’s analysis proceeds as though only one type of imbalance is cognizable under FACA.

The Court’s Treatment of Dr. Malone Cannot Survive Scrutiny

The court’s factual errors in the FACA analysis are nowhere more pronounced -- and more consequential -- than in its treatment of Dr. Robert Malone. In a single footnote, Judge Murphy dismisses Dr. Malone’s qualifications, concluding that his vaccine-related experience consists essentially of “early research on mRNA technology in the 1980s and 1990s” and that this experience, “thirty plus years ago,” does not “constitute the requisite expertise necessary for ACIP today.” AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 30 n.54.

This conclusion is factually incorrect, and demonstrably so on the face of Dr. Malone’s curriculum vitae. It reveals that the court either did not review Dr. Malone’s full record, or reviewed it and chose to characterize it in the most unfavorable light possible. Neither possibility reflects well on the analysis.

The Foundational Work Is Not Merely Historical

The court is correct that Dr. Malone’s foundational inventions in mRNA vaccination technology date to the late 1980s. What the court fails to appreciate is the legal, scientific, and practical significance of that foundational status in evaluating his current qualifications.

Dr. Malone holds nine issued patents in mRNA and DNA vaccination technology, with a priority date of March 21, 1989, assigned to Vical, Inc. and licensed to Merck. See Robert W. Malone, CV, Patents Issued Nos. 1-6, 12-14 (Feb. 2026). These patents cover lipid-mediated polynucleotide administration for vaccine delivery -- the precise mechanism underlying the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that ACIP was called upon to evaluate. The inventor of the underlying delivery technology for the vaccines under review is not qualified to sit on the committee reviewing those vaccines? That proposition defies ordinary logic.

Moreover, the court acknowledges in the same footnote that “the scope of his role in that research is disputed.” AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 30 n.54. This is a remarkable hedge. The court is discounting Dr. Malone’s foundational credentials while simultaneously refusing to resolve the dispute about those credentials -- and then using both moves together to dismiss his qualifications. That is not judicial analysis; it is motivated reasoning.

Three Decades of Continuous Clinical Vaccine Work

The court’s “thirty plus years ago” framing collapses entirely upon examination of Dr. Malone’s actual work history. His vaccine-related professional activity did not end in the 1990s. It continued without interruption through the date of his ACIP appointment, across the following documented roles and accomplishments:

• Clinical Trial Oversight at Scale. Dr. Malone has been involved in developing, designing, and overseeing approximately forty Phase 1 clinical trials, twenty Phase 2 clinical trials, and five Phase 3 clinical trials, including serving as medical director and medical monitor at vaccine-focused Clinical Research Organizations. Malone CV, Professional Experience. This is precisely the hands-on clinical development experience that ACIP’s own charter identifies as qualifying expertise. • Vaccine-Specific Pathogen Experience Spanning Multiple Decades. His infectious disease advanced development oversight experience encompasses HIV, seasonal and pandemic influenza, plague, anthrax, Venezuelan equine encephalitis, tularemia, tuberculosis, Ebola, Zika, and engineered pathogens. Id. These are the exact categories of vaccine-preventable diseases falling within ACIP’s mandate. • Director of Clinical Development, Influenza Vaccines, Solvay Pharmaceuticals (2006-2008). Dr. Malone served as Director of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Influenza at Solvay, leading an extended clinical team managing a $300 million federal contract to develop and license a cell-based influenza vaccine. Malone CV, Work Experience. This is executive-level vaccine development experience -- managing federal contracts, overseeing IND filings, directing clinical protocols -- precisely what the court implies he lacks. • Medical Director, Vaccines, Accelovance (2008-2009). Dr. Malone served as Medical Director for Vaccines, serving as medical monitor for multiple seasonal and pandemic H1N1 influenza studies during an actual pandemic outbreak. Id. • Ebola Vaccine Development, NewLink/Merck (through 2016). Dr. Malone was instrumental in enabling the rVSV ZEBOV Ebola vaccine to advance toward Biologics License Application and licensure, including facilitating the initial licensing deal to Merck Vaccines. Malone CV, Professional Experience. This is peer-reviewed, regulatory-process, real-world vaccine development work. • Zika Virus Medical Countermeasure Development (2016-2017). Dr. Malone was a consultant for the World Health Organization during the 2016 Zika outbreak, presented the Drug Development Target Product Profile at the WHO Consultation in Geneva, and published peer-reviewed work in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases on medical countermeasure development challenges. Malone CV, Publications. • NIH/NIAID Study Section Chair and Reviewer, Vaccine and Biodefense Programs (2010-2019). Dr. Malone served as chairperson and scientific reviewer on multiple NIH and NIAID study sections specifically focused on vaccine development, including “Advanced Development of Vaccine Candidates for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases” (2017, 2018, 2019). Malone CV, Recent Study Sections. Chairing federal study sections evaluating vaccine development proposals is direct, technical, evaluative engagement with the state of vaccine science. • COVID-19 Research and Clinical Trial Development (2020-2022). Dr. Malone led a large research team from January 2020 focused on clinical research design and drug development for COVID-19. He developed the initial clinical trial design for a randomized controlled trial of famotidine treatment, filed the associated IND, and served as an invited participant in the NIH ACTIV Therapeutics Clinical Working Group for repurposed drugs. Malone CV, Work Experience. • Harvard Medical School Global Clinical Scholars Research Training Program, Graduated with Distinction (2016). Dr. Malone completed a year-long program focused on international clinical research, graduating in the top 5% of his class. Malone CV, Education.

The Publication Record the Court Ignored

The court relies in part on the observation that Dr. Malone published “only two papers discussing vaccines” immediately before his ACIP appointment. AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 30 n.53. This characterization ignores approximately 100 peer-reviewed publications and published abstracts with over 15,000 citations -- a Google Scholar ranking described as “outstanding” at the full professor level. Malone CV, Professional Experience.

The court counts two recent vaccine-titled papers and treats the rest of the publication record as if it did not exist. A complete review reveals peer-reviewed publications on mRNA transfection, DNA vaccination, cutaneous gene transfer for vaccine delivery, nucleic acid vaccination, electroporation-enhanced vaccine delivery, SIV vaccine protection in macaques, Zika medical countermeasures, Ebola vaccine development, and COVID-19 immunopathology, spanning 1989 through 2025. The court’s two-paper count reflects a keyword title search, not a serious assessment of a four-decade publication record.

His Current Role: Vice Chair of ACIP Itself

Perhaps most remarkably, the court’s opinion fails to meaningfully engage with the fact that Dr. Malone currently serves as Vice Chairperson of the very committee whose composition the court is adjudicating. Malone CV, Professional Experience. He has held this leadership position since June 2025 -- attending meetings, reviewing evidence, participating in deliberations, and helping to shape the committee’s procedures and outputs.

The court concludes that the inventor of mRNA vaccine delivery technology, who has overseen 65 clinical trials and chaired federal vaccine study sections through 2019, lacks the expertise to sit on the vaccine committee he currently leads as Vice Chair.

The court’s conclusion that Dr. Malone lacks current, relevant expertise sufficient for ACIP membership is therefore not merely factually contestable. It is contradicted by the demonstrated judgment of the committee itself, which elected him to its leadership.

The Legal Consequence for the FACA Analysis

The court counted six members as having “meaningful vaccine-related experience” out of fifteen. AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 29. Dr. Malone was placed in the category of members with only “some experience arguably relevant” who nonetheless appear “to lack the qualifications and experience to constitute expertise.” Id. at 30-31. A full and fair review of his CV does not support that characterization. He belongs squarely in the qualified column.

That reclassification, combined with a similarly rigorous review of other members the court dismissed on similarly thin grounds, could materially alter the balance the court found deficient. On appeal, the First Circuit should be presented with Dr. Malone’s full curriculum vitae and asked to assess whether the district court’s characterization represents a reasoned factual finding warranting deference -- or the kind of selective, outcome-driven credentialing assessment that the court itself would strike down as arbitrary and capricious if an agency had performed it.

The Court’s Statutory Overreach

Judge Murphy’s central legal holding is that Congress “required ACIP’s involvement” in immunization schedule changes and that Director O’Neill therefore lacked authority to issue the January 2026 Memo without consulting the committee. AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 15-17.

This statutory analysis is more aggressive than it appears. The statutes the court cites -- the ACA, Medicaid provisions, Veterans’ benefits statutes, and the Vaccines for Children program -- do reference ACIP recommendations, but they do so in the context of defining coverage obligations and benefit entitlements. None of them expressly prohibit the CDC Director from revising the immunization schedule independently. The court essentially constructs a procedural mandate from a series of statutes designed to define the downstream consequences of ACIP recommendations, not to freeze the Director’s independent authority.

The government’s position -- that the HHS Secretary retains broad authority to “assist States and their political subdivisions in the prevention and suppression of communicable diseases” under 42 U.S.C. sec. 243(a) -- is a reasonable reading of a genuinely ambiguous statutory landscape. The court dismisses this as a “general authorization” being overridden by “specific authorizations,” citing RadLAX Gateway Hotel, LLC v. Amalgamated Bank, 566 U.S. 639 (2012). But RadLAX involved a direct textual conflict between general and specific statutory provisions. Here, the conflict is manufactured through inference and implication, not textual command.

The court also mocked the government’s position during oral argument, suggesting that the administration’s logic would permit the Secretary to recommend that people “go have lunch with someone with measles.” AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 19. This kind of rhetorical excess reveals the degree to which the court has tilted toward the plaintiffs. Reducing routine vaccine recommendations for specific populations based on comparative international data is categorically different from endorsing communicable disease exposure, and a serious judicial opinion should not pretend otherwise.

The Arbitrary and Capricious Standard: A One-Way Ratchet?

The court holds that the January 2026 Memo was “arbitrary and capricious” because it departed from the agency’s longstanding practice of consulting ACIP without providing a “reasoned explanation.” AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 20-22.

Director O’Neill’s January 2026 Memo was based on consultations with health officials from Japan, Germany, and Denmark; discussions with CDC and FDA officials; and a review of peer nations’ best practices and the scientific evidence underlying them. Id. at 10-11. The court dismisses this as inadequate because it did not involve ACIP. But if the legal question is whether the Director had authority to act at all without ACIP, then the arbitrary and capricious analysis is redundant -- it adds nothing. And if the legal question is whether the substantive basis for the decision was rational, then the comparative international data and expert consultations in the record plainly provide a rational basis.

The court’s approach treats ACIP consultation as both a legal requirement and the sole possible source of rational agency decision-making -- a circular framework that makes the procedural requirement impossible to satisfy through any alternative process, no matter how rigorous.

Furthermore, Defendants cannot be faulted for following a Presidential Memorandum directing alignment of U.S. vaccine recommendations with peer nations’ best practices. The APA’s arbitrary and capricious standard was developed as a check on bureaucratic self-dealing -- on agencies acting without any rational basis in defiance of statutory requirements and against the weight of the evidence. It was not designed as a mechanism for courts to second-guess the policy priorities of a democratically elected executive acting on a clear and documented evidentiary basis.

The Irreparable Harm Analysis: Advocacy Costs as Legal Injury

One of the more striking aspects of the ruling is its treatment of irreparable harm. The court finds compelling the evidence that organizational plaintiffs -- the AAP, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and similar groups -- have been “forced to divert resources” from their normal activities to respond to the administration’s vaccine policy changes. AAP v. Kennedy, slip op. at 36-37.

This is a thin basis for irreparable harm. Professional medical associations routinely engage in policy advocacy. Responding to changes in federal vaccine recommendations is not a diversion from their organizational mission -- it is their organizational mission. These organizations exist precisely to engage with and influence federal health policy. Treating their lobbying and advocacy costs as cognizable irreparable harm would, if applied consistently, justify injunctive relief against virtually any significant federal policy change that affected organized professional groups.

More importantly, the organizational plaintiffs here are not disinterested advocates for children’s health. They are professional associations with deep institutional, financial, and reputational commitments to the existing vaccine schedule and the scientific consensus that supports it. Their “irreparable harm” is, in substantial part, the harm of having their preferred policy reversed. That is not the kind of harm equity was designed to redress.

The Broader Stakes: Who Decides Public Health?

The deeper question raised by this litigation is one of democratic legitimacy. The Trump administration came to office with explicit, public commitments to review federal vaccine policy, increase transparency, expand parental choice, and reduce what it characterized as undue pharmaceutical industry influence over public health recommendations. Secretary Kennedy’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate with full awareness of his views on these subjects.

The January 2026 Memo was issued pursuant to a Presidential Memorandum directing alignment of U.S. vaccine recommendations with peer nations’ best practices. The reconstitution of ACIP reflected a deliberate decision to bring new perspectives and greater intellectual diversity into a committee that had operated within a narrow consensus for decades.

These are policy choices. They may be right or wrong. But they are the choices of an elected president and his confirmed cabinet secretary, implemented through processes that -- whatever their procedural imperfections -- reflect genuine policy judgments about children’s health. Transferring those choices to a committee of specialists, insulated from democratic accountability and protected by judicial decree, is not how a self-governing republic is supposed to work.

The Supreme Court recognized this in CASA. It recognized it again in Learning Resources v. Trump, 607 U.S. __ (2026), when it cabined congressional delegations to prevent the executive from exercising powers Congress had not clearly authorized. The principle cuts in both directions: courts should not permit executives to exceed statutory authority, but they should also not read statutory authority so narrowly that elected officials are unable to govern.

Today’s ruling reads ACIP’s statutory role so expansively that a cabinet secretary cannot revise a vaccine recommendation without first obtaining the blessing of a committee of specialists -- specialists whose qualifications, independence, and conflicts of interest are apparently not subject to meaningful executive review. That is not what Congress intended, and it is not what the Constitution permits.

CONCLUSION

The Fight Continues

The administration has strong grounds for appeal across multiple fronts. The statutory analysis is overaggressive, constructing a procedural mandate from statutes designed to define benefit entitlements rather than to constrain the CDC Director’s authority. The FACA analysis substitutes judicial judgment for executive discretion in a domain where that discretion is at its most legitimate -- and rests on factual characterizations of member qualifications, particularly Dr. Malone’s, that cannot survive a rigorous review of the record. The irreparable harm findings rest on organizational advocacy costs that courts have traditionally not treated as sufficient. And the remedy, whatever its formal label, is functionally a nationwide injunction that CASA should preclude.

The First Circuit will have an opportunity to correct these errors. On the CASA question specifically, the Supreme Court may ultimately need to address whether the APA’s sec. 705 stay mechanism has become the vehicle for precisely the kind of universal judicial interference with executive policy that CASA sought to end -- and whether the structural reality of unitary federal instruments requires a different analytical framework than CASA’s party-specific relief model contemplates.

In the meantime, the administration should continue its work. The case for aligning American vaccine recommendations with the practices of peer nations is strong. The case for bringing intellectual diversity and fresh expertise -- including the expertise of the inventor of the very technology whose safety is under review -- to ACIP is compelling. The case for reducing parental anxiety and increasing vaccine confidence through greater transparency is urgent.

A district court order is a delay, not a defeat. The administration’s mandate from the American people has not expired.

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REFERENCES

Primary Legal Sources

American Academy of Pediatrics v. Kennedy, Civil Action No. 25-11916-BEM (D. Mass. Mar. 16, 2026).

Trump v. CASA, Inc., 606 U.S. __ (2025).

Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, 607 U.S. __ (2026).

RadLAX Gateway Hotel, LLC v. Amalgamated Bank, 566 U.S. 639 (2012).

Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., 463 U.S. 29 (1983).

Federal Communications Commission v. Prometheus Radio Project, 592 U.S. 414 (2021).

Union of Concerned Scientists v. Wheeler, 954 F.3d 11 (1st Cir. 2020).

Statutes and Regulations

Federal Advisory Committee Act, 5 U.S.C. sec. 1001 et seq.

Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. sec. 701 et seq.; sec. 705 (stay of agency action).

Affordable Care Act, 42 U.S.C. sec. 300gg-13(a)(2).

Social Security Act (Medicaid), 42 U.S.C. sec. 1396d(a)(13)(B); sec. 1396a(a)(10)(A).

Vaccines for Children Program, 42 U.S.C. sec. 1396s(d)(1).

HHS General Authority, 42 U.S.C. sec. 243(a).

FACA Fair Balance Requirement, 5 U.S.C. sec. 1004(b)(2).

FACA Implementing Regulations, 41 C.F.R. sec. 102-3.60(b).

Administrative and Executive Sources

ACIP Charter (revised Dec. 3, 2025).

ACIP Membership Balance Plan, Federal Advisory Committee, CDC (Jan. 29, 2024).

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Policies and Procedures, CDC (June 2022).

Presidential Memorandum, Aligning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries (Dec. 5, 2025).

ACIP Membership Roster, CDC (Mar. 2, 2026), https://www.cdc.gov/acip/membership/roster.html.

HHS Takes Bold Step to Restore Public Trust in Vaccines by Reconstituting ACIP, HHS (June 9, 2025).

Expert Record

Robert W. Malone, MD, MS, Curriculum Vitae (Feb. 2026). On file with author.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., HHS Moves to Restore Public Trust in Vaccines, Wall St. J. (June 9, 2025).

Secondary Sources

Meghan M. Stuessy & Kathleen E. Marchsteiner, Cong. Rsch. Serv., R47984, The Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA): Overview and Considerations for Congress (2024).

Harvard Law Review, Interim Orders, the Presidency, and Judicial Supremacy, 139 Harv. L. Rev. __ (2025).

Democracy Docket, SCOTUS Limits Federal Judges’ Ability to Block Executive Actions Nationwide (June 27, 2025).

Sidley Austin LLP, U.S. Supreme Court Issues IEEPA Tariff Decision; New Tariff Regime Takes Shape (Feb. 26, 2026).

This report is provided for educational and policy analysis purposes only. It represents the views of the author and does not constitute legal advice.

The opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone, and do not represent those of the USG, HHS, CDC or ACIP