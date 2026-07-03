Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
5h

The federalist papers should be required reading for every kid in school. The worst decision our enlightened educators ever made was getting rid of civics in schools. If you ask just about anyone under the age of 35 they have no idea about our govt. How it works or even the branches of it. It is a joke that isn’t funny. Great piece Doc.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4h

In my view, when Congress voted to view corporations as citizens and gave them the same rights as an individual the damage was complete! Corporations should be subservient to the citizens of the US. The great harm that has been done and is being done and will accelerate needs to be stopped. The future of this republic should be guided by the needs of the citizens and not the corporations goals which are detrimental to that end. The scales are unbalanced in the halls of justice.

Reply
Share
4 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture