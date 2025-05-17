Malone News

User's avatar
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
8h

From the very beginning of the United States, the tendency of the government to be despotic and grasping was recognized as a threat to the nation's new found liberty. That is why our Constitution created a limited government with checks and balances. But, as Dr. Franklin warned when asked what the new Constitution portended, responded - "A Republic - if you can keep it." It must never be forgotten that government is the enemy, a wolf always at the door to devour and despoil your individual liberty and bend you to its will.

This offering notes: "Dr. Robert Malone has been at the forefront of this. He was listed as one of the Disinformation Dozen by a quasi governmental organisation based out of the UK (Centre for Combating Digital Hate)." Why the hatred for Dr. Malone - whose only "crime and vice" was to tell the truth about Covid and expose the lies about the responses mandated by our witless governments and entrenched bureaucrats. What sort of people would suggest such a travesty?

Should not the good doctor be feted as heroic and not vilified as a purveyor of hate? It is not too late but it is getting very late in the game to reverse the tyranny of the global ghouls who would return us to serfdom. Right now they sit as our overlords. But, when people turn truth and equity on its head, it is time to make them feel fear - real fear.

James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7h

There is only one truth. These Marxist have a way of turning their perversions around and throw truth speaking people into a category of racists and bigots. For too long now we have bent over to these accusations, we must stop this, stand up, protect our first amendment and the beautiful 4th amendment with our right of privacy. I believe America and England are Christian nations. If we allow the Marxist to take that from us we are doomed. We need to shame these people for what they are trying to do to our constitution and what they have done to our children. We must jail those that break our laws and infringe on our constitutional rights.

