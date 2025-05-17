This essay is a derivative of a speech that Peter McIlvenna of the Hearts of Oak Podcast, from the UK, recently gave at an important conservative meeting that I attended. I was so taken with the speech that I asked Peter if we could publish a transcript of it. He kindly gave us permission.

I believe that this speech is best listened to, so I have included an audio version as well.

The Audio Version:

The Text:

The Assault on Freedom in the UK and Europe, and A Warning for the United States.

By Peter Mcilvenna

In the UK and throughout Europe, we face three huge threats to our ability to speak freely.

● Growing Censorship ● Intrusive Surveillance ● Militant Islam

I want to major on Censorship, which is on many of our radars, but Surveillance and Islam are also serious threats to our freedoms and yet they are not getting the attention they need to receive.

Censorship

Censorship is the enemy of Free speech and Privacy and seeks to control every area of our lives.

We find ourselves in a new era of totalitarianism, characterized by the words that can be uttered.

Hate Speech is a concept that has been forced on us under two guises:

● Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

● Multiculturalism

Cultural Marxism has taken hold of our institutions and removed truth as the standard and replaced it with subjective thought.

The right to offend is no longer a right but a threat to the new world order.

Dictates are to be followed and not questioned or discussed.

Just look at the Covid Tyranny. Divide and Conquer was used to full effect. Them and us. The Vaxed and the Unvaxed. Fear is a very powerful motivator. And people are sheep-like. They want to be part of the crowd. To be popular. But I believe the rise of MAGA is giving new confidence and boldness to ordinary Americans, and in fact citizens across the world, to speak up and challenge the consensus.

We see how blind obedience is rewarded with ….well yes….a better social credit score.

And this blends into surveillance.

Frank Gaffney has been sounding the alarm on this for years. The threat we all face from the CCP (and more recently from the WHO). In China, diversity of views and privately owned media were eliminated in 1949 when the CCP took control of China, bringing freedom of thought to a complete end. Western governments have longed for this level of control of their citizens. And technology is giving governments and quasi governmental organisations the power to monitor and report like never before in society. The ability to set up a reporting group of people that feed the government information by spying on their neighbours and family (as happened in Eastern Europe behind the Iron Curtain) is no longer needed. Our phones now do this and they will be part of our downfall. While we continue to go through the motions of democracy, the dice is already set and the odds are not in our favour.

A headline just weeks ago in the Wall Street Journal was “Zuckerberg’s Grand Vision: Most of Your Friends Will Be AI. Meta’s CEO is promoting a future where artificial intelligence is increasingly intertwined with people’s lives”. Zuckerburg tells us that Meta will cure loneliness by providing AI chat bots as friends.

I hope its not just me that is horrified by this future vision for humanity. Our new AI friends will not only keep an eye on us (surveillance) but I guarantee you they will also report back to Facebook if we say anything problematic (censorship). Just like we have seen with Alexa or OK Google. Everything is recorded. “For our Safety”

Newspeak is no longer a concept in a novel written 40 years ago but is now government policy.

In Britain we have seen this new clampdown on freedom of speech during the summer when my new far left government responded to an uprising against mass immigration that was swiftly put down in echoes of past totalitarian regimes.

Let me tell you what we have faced in the UK (not because it's unique to the UK but because it's been so blatant and it stands as a warning to all Americans). The clampdown and censorship and control that has been rolled out in the UK is being adapted across Europe and President Trump has a battle on his hands to hold back this tide of governments controlling what speech and thoughts are allowed to exist. Dr Robert Malone has been at the forefront of this. He was listed as one of the Disinformation Dozen by a quasi governmental organisation based out of the UK (Centre for Combating Digital Hate). Misinformation and disinformation are terms that have suddenly appeared to keep us all “safe” from “hate speech” and “wrong thinking”. The government has become the arbitrators of truth. Not the Bible but our governments. Before I explain the situation in the UK let me mention that censorship and Islam exist in the vacuum that has been created by our abandonment of truth.

In the Bible, John 18 describes Jesus' trial with Pontus Pilate and includes one of the greatest questions for our age.

37 “You are a king, then!” said Pilate.

Jesus answered, “You say that I am a king. In fact, the reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.”

38 “Truth. What is truth?” retorted Pilate.

I really believe this is the most important question of all time. What is Truth? Previous generations have been able to answer this. Jesus, who is Truth, has been the foundation for our societies and cultures. But now instead of knowing what truth, absolute truth, is , it has become subjective. Your truth may be different from my truth. This rejection of absolutes has opened the door to our governments now defining what is right or wrong (Censorship) and allowed a confident and aggressive ideology called Islam to flourish. In fact my Prime Minister ( two tier Keir as Elon Musk likes to call him) was confused what a woman was until the UK Supreme Court ruled a woman is someone who was born female and a man is someone who is born male. We did not need a Supreme Court ruling for that piece of truth. All we needed was Genesis 1 and 2.

In the UK we have had the long march through the institutions from back in the 60’s when the left sought to take control of our teaching unions. The education of our children was paramount to the far left (and largely ignored by conservatives) and they were extremely successful in capturing our institutions of learning. As these children grew up they began to roll out Diversity Equity and Inclusion policies. It's because of this attack on education and our children that organisations like Moms for Liberty are an essential part of this fight for freedoms and it's paramount that Conservatives reclaim teacher training colleges.

Speech started to be criminalised in the UK in the 90’s with legislation that made it an offence to cause alarm or distress in certain circumstances, including when using abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

A later amendment allowed prosecutors to apply for an uplift in sentence for those convicted of a hate crime.

Any crime can be prosecuted as a hate crime if the offender has either:

“demonstrated (or been motivated by) hostility based on race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or transgender identity”

In the UK not only do we have this new class of Hate Speech as Crimes but we have an even more sinister system. Non Crime Hate Incidents. And here I sidestep back over into surveillance.

In 2014, the UK’s College of Policing came up with the concept of the Non Crime Hate Incidents. This is any incident perceived by the victim or any bystanders to be motivated by hostility or prejudice to the victim based on a ‘protected’ characteristic (race or perceived race, religion or perceived religion, and so on).

“Perceived” is the operative word here, since as the guidance goes on to note: “The victim does not have to justify or provide evidence of their belief, and police officers or staff should not directly challenge this perception. Evidence of the hostility is not required.” So you no longer have to commit a crime. All you have to do is have a thought or desire or motivation that may lead to a crime in the future. Minority Report anyone?!!

The recording threshold for a Non Crime Hate Incident (NCHI) is that someone had taken a subjective offence to something perfectly lawful that someone else has said or posted online, whether it’s directed at them or not.

Its estimated that more than 250,000 NCHIs have been recorded by police forces in England and Wales. The public have no access to this database and are not informed if and when their name is included and for what. But this black mark against an individual categorises them as a hateful individual and could destroy any career opportunity. I am sure that the UK is not unique in having a hidden database with problem people that the government is targeting. The weaponization the institutions in America makes me believe that the same hidden database is in operation in America. The problem is that with conservatives, whether in the US or in the UK or any country, we are generally not as passionate about preserving than the left are as passionate about destroying. In Islam and the abortion industry a phrase which I have heard often is “we need to be more passionate about life than they are about death”. And so far conservatives have been naive and full of blind hope and wishful thinking. We have been lulled into a false sense of security. But I truly believe that a combination of the covid tyranny and Trump has woken people up.

This monitoring in the UK and Europe covers comments and statements online as well as in the real world.

The UK’s Online Safety Bill (OSB) A huge 300 page bill, 5 years in the making, criminalises speech online under the guise of protecting children from damaging content.

Europe has the Digital Services Act (DSA) that was introduced weeks after the UK’s OSB.

Under both of these a social media company can be fined up to 10% of their global annual turnover so its no wonder that Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Whats App), Wikipedia, Telegram and others have indicated they may have to pull out of the UK and Europe. And only last month the video platform Bitchute and social media company Gab blocked access to all UK users.

Paul Durov, (founder of Telegram) was arrested in France last year. We were told that President Macron arrested him without any pressure from the Biden/Obama Whitehouse. Macron only does what he is told by NATO or the US. So this arrest was not a French attack on freedom to communicate but a global war of speech.

Last year the Australian government pulled its misinformation bill but immediately introduced a new bill in parliament that aims to ban social media for children under 16 and proposed fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) for social media platforms for systemic breaches. Australia plans to trial an age-verification system that may include biometrics or government identification to enforce a social media age cut-off, some of the toughest controls imposed by any country to date.

And what about Canada? Legislation to restrict free speech has failed to progress in the Canadian parliament but under Mark Carney it is expected to be reintroduced.

And in America the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) passed the Senate last year with a big majority and is now in the House. America?

In Germany the Alternative for Germany (AfD) are facing restriction and censorship. Earlier this month the German domestic intelligence agency classified the largest opposition party, the AfD, as "confirmed right-wing extremist." This has intensified debates over whether or not to ban the party. The AfD are polling top. If an election were called today they would win!

And we have seen Romanian elections cancelled, political shenanigans in France to stop Marine Le Pen winning and the winning party in the Austrian elections, the freedom party, was not allowed to form a government.

The riots that the media showed from the UK in August were a backlash against mass immigration and were sparked off by the murder of 3 girls (6, 8 and 9) in the North West of England near Liverpool.

British authorities arrested more than 1,000 people following a week of riots sparked by anger over uncontrolled immigration. Of course any violence must be prosecuted. We cannot accept or tolerate or promote lawless behaviour. But many protests were peaceful and many people were arrested over facebook posts. In fact now in the UK we have 30 arrests a day for hurty words online.

And to make room for all these new prisoners the left wing UK government announced a prisoner release programme called Operation Early Dawn. Its just like Jesus and Barabbas! Up to 5000 prisoners are being released early to free up space for all these keyboard warriors.

In the UK we have seen sentencing of 3 years for Publishing online material “intended to stir racial hatred”.

And the speed of sentencing? In 48 hours!

I am involved with a legal case getting compensation for a Grooming Gang Survivor from her rapist. These are the Muslim family Rape Gangs that have terrorised white English girls all across England for 50 years with impunity. We now have over 450people who have been jailed for rape and sex trafficking from 80+ trials in 40 towns. A left wing MP, Sarah Champion, in an interview a few years ago said that up 1 million girls have been affected by this. One of the biggest stains in English history. The police and courts have actively collapsed cases and often arrested the girls for prostitution and arrested the fathers for public order offences when they complained. The police lost so much footage of video interviews with these girls. And yet the concern from successive governments was people exposing these heinous crimes. These individuals like Tommy Robinson were attacked and targeted by the state. Much easier to silence decent than to fix a problem like Muslim rape gangs operating in every major town in the UK.

For our legal case to get financial compensation from the already charged and sentenced rapist it has taken 4 years so far and we wait 5 or 6 months between court rulings.

Yet the British legal system has been able to lock up facebook and X users in 48 hours for unacceptable speech.

48 hours!

So it takes 5 years for compensation from a rapist for their victim but 2 days for hurty words online.

At long last we are now going to have a public inquiry into these rape gangs. Rupert Lowe MP raised half a million pounds in a few days for this and Elon Musk has been reposting it.

What have I learned from the unprecedented clampdown by this new far left British government over the last 6 weeks?

1. Those in power are terrified of people who speak the truth.

2. Those in power are terrified of the reach and lack of control on social media

3. Those in power will not tolerate views or comments that they have deemed incorrect. Only Newspeak will be accepted.

4. Elon Musk has been the main opposition to the British Government (Nigel Farage has now taken on some of this role with the spectacular rise of ReformUK political party).

5. Those arrested and charged have often received little or extremely poor legal advice. No jury. Just selected magistrates

6. This government is attempting to terrify and silence us through outrageous show trials and ridiculous punitive sentencing.

If we had time we could play a word game where I could give you a word and you could tell me the connected word that cannot be mentioned.

If I said Islam then you could not say death cult. You must say peace.

or Transgender + mental health. You must say normal

or abortion + murder. You must say health care

or vax + damage. Then, you must say safe and effective

We saw the thin end of the wedge during covid tyranny. We at Hearts of Oak had our first YouTube strike because a Swedish journalist discussed the importance of vitamin D and sunshine in relation to health and combatting covid back in 2020. That was medical misinformation!

With these new hate speech legislations its all to do with offence. Anything we say could cause offence to someone somewhere in the world. If one person in 8 billion is offended then it's a hate crime. Or if someone believes that someone may be affected then it's hate speech.

My question to you is who decides what words or concepts or ideas are accepted?

GLOBAL SURVEILLANCE - For your safety…

The first step was online advertising. Google Adds. 77% of Google's revenue comes from ads. $230bn each year! You have become the advertising product. Data is key and very very lucrative.

Congestion zones/Road Tolls for cutting down emissions and congestion. Bu the cameras that police these don’t just record during the hours of the restrictions but run 24 hours a day and all this data is held by private companies. This is certainly true in London in the UK and I would be surprised if the same data collection was happening 24 hours a day in every city with these cameras.

Live Facial Recognition

Face Recognition in shops for crime prevention. We now have stickers on shop windows telling you that you will be recorded and your image will be run through a database held by a private company that is collating a list of criminal activity.

Police forces in the UK have used facial recognition in one form or another since 2015.

Some are using what’s called ‘live facial recognition’. This usually involves parking vans equipped with the tech on busy shopping streets or outside stadiums and train stations, scanning the hundreds of thousands of us who come within range of the police camera’s on the vehicles’ roofs, attempting to match our faces in real time to images on secretive watchlists. They set up these cameras at sporting events to harvest us as data.

Certain police forces in the UK have been trialling facial recognition technology on officers’ phones, enabling them to scan and potentially instantly identify anyone they come into contact with. This is known as ‘operator-initiated facial recognition’ and is expected to now spread to more police forces.

CBDC’s is a whole other area to monitor wrong spending of money but is too big to cover here.

Travel and Passports

Last month in the Guardian UK newspaper the headline was - “International travel becoming passport free”

Boarding passes and check-in could be scrapped in air travel shake-up

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the UN body responsible for crafting airline policy, plans to dramatically shake up existing rules for airports and airlines through the introduction of a “digital travel credential”.

It went on to talk about passengers being able to travel through airports using their face for verification.

This is all a move towards digital ID’s and 15 min cities which, again, are to large of a subject to be covered here.

There are a number of questions we should all have around these new intrusions into our privacy:

● Who approved these mass surveillance tools?

● Who controls the data?

● How is this data used?

● Does the individual lose control of their own biometric data?

Islam

I want to touch on Islam or Militant Islam or Pure Islam or Islamism or just Islam. I will leave it for you to use whatever terminology you like.

But in the UK we now have 70 Sharia courts in operation. These are approved by the state and operate under the term Muslim Arbitration Tribunals. They make legal dictates separate from the British legal system. S

o yes we have a two tier legal system in the UK and I am sure this new form of religious and segregated justice will be coming to the US, also. I’ll leave it to you to wonder how women and non-Muslims will be treated under this Sharia legal system?!

And many high street in the UK are full of food shops that are Halal only. Many takeaways will have a halal sticker in the window which means they serve halal only food. So if you happen to be a non Muslim then tough luck. The food is only prepared for Muslims. This happens because the Muslim community tends to be much more vocal than Christians or Jews or Sikhs who are more willing to accept the status quo.

In fact in many parts of London or the midlands you feel like you are in Islamabad or Kabul or Mogadishu and not the UK. Large Mosques now dominate many areas. Women are often covered head to foot with many food shops being Halal only.

And the demographics! between 2005 and 2020, the general UK population grew by 10.7% while the Miuslim population grew by 107%. That's 10 times. Extrapolate that out and Britain will be majority Muslim by 2065 I think. London is 12% Muslim. Paris 15%. Brussels 30%. Brussels the political capital of Europe! What a huge change

And I am glad that the plans for a Muslim City in Texas have come to light. Epic city. There is nothing epic about it. That is just the tip of the iceberg. Many of you might have thought that Islam is not a concern in the US. You probably thought that Islamisation has been seen as a demographic and cultural issue in Europe, and maybe Michigan. But it has now reared its ugly head on the outskirts of Dallas and suddenly it is a national news item and talking point. Which I think is very positive.

Final Thoughts

Let me leave you with one final thought.

Censorship, Surveillance and Islam thrive in the vacuum of the rejection of Truth. The way to restore freedoms is by putting God first. If the US and any nation in the world puts God first then there is no need to censor or control. Because Truth will reign. And Islam will disappear because it is false.

So let's commit to honouring God not only in America but wherever we find ourselves.

The views expressed in this essay are those of the writer, and may not reflect those of the Malone News.

The Author: Peter Mcilvenna

Peter is the co-founder and host of the Hearts of Oak podcast in the UK which was launched as a populist free speech alliance in 2020 and now has 3 shows a week with an audience of 120,000 per show. All their shows have also streamed on Steve Bannon’s WarRoom since 2023. Peter has also served as Chief of Staff to Lord Pearson of Rannoch (one of Margaret Thatcher’s last appointees) in the British House of Lords for over a decade. He also worked for UKIP (Nigel Farage's party) as Senior Researcher and during the 2019 Local and European Parliamentary elections as National Campaign Manager. Prior to this Peter ran a church roadshow called “Can We Talk About Islam” for 2 years and also served on staff at Kensington Temple (the largest church in the UK at the time) for 9 years.

Peter is a regular contributor to Steve Bannon’s WarRoom, Tony Perkin’s FRC’s Washington Watch, Chanel Rion’s OAN Fine Point, Frank Gaffney’s Securing America and Alex Newman’s Sentinel Report and many UK programmes.

He has written for The Gateway Pundit and The Federalist. During 2022 he headed up

GETTR’s UK team under Jason Miller. And while Steve Bannon was in jail Peter guest hosted WarRoom on two occasions.

You can connect with with Hearts of Oak at…

𝕏 http://x.com/HeartsofOakUK

GETTR https://gettr.com/user/heartsofoak

Parler https://app.parler.com/heartsofoak

Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@heartsofoak

WarRoom Rumble https://rumble.com/playlists/GeiAaHFzet8

WEBSITE

https://heartsofoak.org

PODCASTS

https://heartsofoak.podbean.com

