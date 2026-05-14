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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
5h

TYPO FIXED! It should read:

"On a personal note, I have known James for a few years. He is a non-nonsense and honest person. He doesn’t embellish, and he doesn’t lie. He has put everything on the line to bring truth to power."

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
4h

Grateful to Mr. Erdman. To Dr. Malone. To Rand Paul. To Ron Johnson. To RFK Jr, who was way out in front on this subject matter with "The Real Anthony Fauci," which I count as one of the most important books of our time. The book has been out for more than 4 years, but evidently many in Congress remain willfully oblivious and/or mute on the institutional malice documented therein.

To the majority of Congress who have done little or nothing as the most devastating medical tyranny in human history has been rolled out globally: May you live with the fact that you chose contributions, self interest, and re-election prospects over the wellbeing of your constituents; men, women, children, infants.

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