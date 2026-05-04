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Joy Metcalf's avatar
Joy Metcalf
7h

I continually learn new, unexpected things about you, Dr. Malone! I never thought I'd see Murray Rothbard and the Austrian School of Economics mentioned in your Substack. I stand (happily) corrected.

I often listen to Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (Darkhorse podcast) and they have been extremely vocal about what science is and is not, and how the scientific method has been all but overthrown For this, of course, they are attacked and vilified. No matter, they're all about truth and especially truth in science.

I have long believed that the government does not belong in the funding business, not for science, not for the arts. We've seen how it turns out: government picks winners and losers, often to the detriment of the public. I've heard arguments that it's better than funding by the private sector (the history is rich in the Florentine era) because being "public money", it's actually funded by the public (taxpayers). It is not. It is funded by the bureaucrats who wield the money, and as pointed out, it's doomed to corruption.

"Rothbard understood that the state’s natural condition is to seek out, and where necessary manufacture, crises that justify emergency expansions of its authority." Oh, how well we've seen this over the past many decades! And we're seeing it again in Iran. What is the next crisis? And what is it being manufactured to hide? Central banks were formed to serve the state's wars, and they've done a smashing job of that, selling arms to both sides, selling each state into poverty, taking the citizenry with them.

There's a reason--many reasons--that our founders wanted a limited federal government. Unfortunately, we've ignored them, both the founders and the reasons, and ended up where they told us we should not go.

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Howard Glicksman M.D.'s avatar
Howard Glicksman M.D.
6h

Dr. Malone

An anecdote if I may.

When COVID hit in early 2020, I was seeing an elderly hospice patient in her son's home. He advised me, with a severe countenance, that what was happening was related to the "deep state". I didn't even know what that was, and as you can imagine, I looked at him like he was a bit crazy. He told me that in his past life, he had been an event planner who had sometimes organized meetings for them throughout the world (often on remote islands) for planning sessions related to the things like we were then experiencing. At the time I took what he said with a grain of salt (whatever that means), but within a year or two, with what I learned from listening to you, Dr. Peter McCullough, RFK Jr, and many others, I slowly came to realize that he really knew what he was talking about. I have to admit that if the underlying secular humanistic "ethics" I imbibed from my training, the one that currently pervades medicine and our culture (that often justifies the killing of the innocent through abortion and euthanasia), does not return to the natural law contained within an authentic Christian ethics, the one that was proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence, "that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain rights..." (see a recent book by John G. West, called The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America's Soul) then I am very pessimistic about what can be done to truly remedy the situation, but applaud your efforts. Being a hospice physician, who's had to review the situation of patients and advise them on their prognosis and viable options, the only way forward that I can see is that we need a sincere revival in Christ!

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