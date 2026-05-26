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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Indonesia, Ukraine and Congo all rich in mineral resources. Fighting over who will own them is on going in Ukraine and the Congo. Indonesia was settled years ago against the wishes of JFK and the CIA run by John Dulles settled it for the Rockefeller Foundation and Freeport Mc Moran by electing a puppet president in Indonesia. . Caused and effect is never identified and corrected. Band-Aid solutions apply.

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JENNIFER PRICE's avatar
JENNIFER PRICE
3h

EBOLA shock horror is true , the hype is not same old same old climate is changing True the hype is Tosh. Do our media and leaders think we are dimmer than the proverbial 2 short planks. Find the OFF button on your TV and avoid any illegals off small boats if you live in UK as you have no idea who they are and where they come from.

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