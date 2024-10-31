The image below is from an in-law of mine who posted this lovely little post on Facebook. An in-law whom I have been friends with for over fifty years.

This ugly comment was targeted directly at Jill.

We chose not to play or engage, and ignored the hit. We know that TDS is real, and there is no way to reason with people who believe that the very act of supporting Trump has made half of the country Nazi racists.

Tribalism on both sides is real, but the progressives amongst us have become rabid in their hatred of anyone who has or will cast their vote with Trump.



I get it. They view Trump as the dictator from hell. Therefore, they view Jill and me and others like us as vile - garbage - deplorable.

But it is more than that.

Through their lens, the world has become black and white.

Those of us who support Trump or Kennedy or both have become persona non-grata to our Kamala-loving friends and family.

During COVID-19, the government taught people that it is ok to exclude family and friends from social gatherings, family events, holidays, and even funerals based on vaccine status. To not allow co-workers at the job site, based on vaccine status. Cutting off parts of the family tree, removing those they don’t agree with from their physical location, has become normalized. It has even been encouraged by government entities, as well as political operatives in the entertainment and news industries.

Never forget big bird.

We have allowed them to not only define us as evil but to think that they have the right to dictate whether we are allowed to go to family functions or work, based on our belief systems and politics.

Fast forward to the 2024 presidential campaign.

Those same people who excluded family members from family events, now view those who might vote differently than them as tainted - less than human. These exclusionary policies have been repeated throughout the United States for friends, co-workers and some places even excluded people from public buildings and schools, based on vaccine status. This is a slippery slope. What is to stop them from repeating this behavior for differing belief systems?

Should people with different beliefs even be allowed to vote? Seems bizarre, but watch the Kamala campaign video below.

Here is one of her most recent ads, narrated by Julia Roberts:

In Kamala’s world, should men even be allowed to vote?



This is so wrong on so many levels.

Marriage is built on trust, not lies.

In the name of empowering women, this ad demeans the partnership and trust between couples, and it is offensive to women, men and marriage. As if lying to ones husband should be normalized and necessary, because in Kamala’s world view, men are are from Mars - they are selfish and self-centered. That smirking to one’s girlfriend, while lying to one’s spouse makes for a healthy marriage <not>. Because men can’t be trusted to do the right thing.

As if all marriages of people who aren’t Democrats are asymmetric in power, with men dominating the relationship. If that is how you see your marriage, I gently recommend that you seek help. This is not healthy.

The truth is that this is how most liberals view their Republican counterparts. Men as domineering, sexist luddites, and women as being subservient to their spouse. Talk about pot calling the kettle black! Who is being sexist here?

A few days ago, Michelle Obama said this:

“Please, please, do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us, because a vote for him is a vote against us, against ourselves, against our worth,” “To think that the men that we love can be either unaware or indifferent to our plight is simply heartbreaking. It is a sad statement about our value as women in this world.” “To the women listening, we have every right to demand that the men in our lives do better by us to make these choices clear to the men that we love our lives are worth more than their anger and disappointment. We are more than baby-making vessels.”

I don’t know any conservative man (or woman) who view women as “baby-making vessels.” Is it any wonder that men have turned away from the Kamala campaign? And what in heaven’s name is M. Obama speaking of with the comment: “either unaware or indifferent to our plight?” What plight? We all know what a Trump presidency might look like - we lived it from 2016-2020. How is a vote for Trump a vote against women? Yet this is the lie being promoted. It is yet another sign of desperation.

And it is yet another attempt to divide us against ourselves. Quite literally to divide married couples against each other. All in the service of “winning”, of “beating” the other. No thought given or awareness of the peripheral damage done to communities and families by promoting false narratives which demonize opponents as “fascists”, Nazis, or worse. All in the name of winning. All based on the logic that the ends justify the means. I am reminded of the aphorism that, before seeking revenge, one should first dig two graves. In the grip of hypnotized irrational desperation, the Obamas, their surrogates and those who follow their political movement promote scorched earth narratives.

Why are they so desperate? Because the promoted theory that if Trump becomes president of the USA, their version of “democracy” will be over. A version of democracy that is both elitist and anti-populist. An existential fear that the political machine and imperialistic, warmongering world view that the Democrat party, their corporatist enablers (and the Uniparty) has advanced and implemented over decades will come crashing down around them. One world government, dominated by WEF-aligned corporatist Oligarchs working in cooperation with UN/WHO socialists. A version of “democracy” where the serfs get to vote between candidates that have been pre-selected by the DC Blob and their enablers. A version of “democracy” where dysfunctional and corrosive diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental social governance (ESG) policies that prioritize top down, government mandated social engineering are substituted for a focus on excellence and merit.

Men are pissed off by this kind of talk (as are many women), and that is showing up in the poll numbers.

A recent USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll shows former President Donald Trump leading among men 53% to 37%. Vice President Kamala Harris' lead with women is 53% to 36%. More men are voting for Trump and more women for Kamala. These polling results also hold in battleground state polls.

Now, in the final days of this campaign, this amazingly divisive election from hell, the remaining question is which political team has the better “get out the vote” strategy, and which side has the most enthusiasm.

According to various AI and news media operations, Trump has gained the momentum.

InsiderAdvantage and Trafalgar polls, have found Trump leading in seven battleground states, suggesting he has the momentum (September 4, 2024).

A Times Opinion focus group found undecided voters describing Kamala Harris’s efforts as “honeymoon’s over,” “the paint is wearing off,” “uninspired,” “absent,” and “scared to talk directly to the American people” (October 10, 2024).

Future Forward, Harris’s foremost super PAC, has warned the campaign that her focus on fascism and Trump’s character isn’t working, and his favorability ratings match hers in the latest New York Times/Siena poll (October 29, 2024).

Real Clear Politics poll of polls shows Trump is now leading in all categories

.What is also encouraging is that that the Senate and House also appear to be moving in the right direction, with the GOP being projected to pick up two senate seats, pushing them into the majority, and the GOP holding the House.

In January, 2025, Mitch McConnell is stepping down as leader of the Senate. Another win for those of us who want to clean up this government.

Real change will require a clean sweep and there is a chance that the Republicans will take the Presidency, the Senate and the House.

Unlike what liberals fear, this would be great for America, for women, and for those disempowered. True empowerment comes not through entitlements but through merit based opportunity. By the reduction of the national debt and the heavy taxes that we all pay. Capitalism works, if government can just get out of the way, while keeping the corporatists at bay.

That is how real change in the USA could happen.

That is the dream that many of us hold out for.

Men and women who care about the future of America and who still believe in that greatness still exists in the heart of the this country. We can Make America Great Again, and Make America Healthy Again. But first we must prevail.

The world is watching.

Thanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

.