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I was listening to the Joe Rogan podcast while mowing the mare pasture the other day. Joe had Rupert Lowe on, a British politician and businessman who has served as a Member of Parliament since July 2024. Lowe is currently the leader of Restore Britain. In that conversation, they briefly touched on the Fabian Society and its infamous wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing emblem shown above.

Most people have not heard the name. Few remember what the Fabian Society actually was, or why it still matters. Yet it is the most important organization that you have hardly heard of. The Fabian Society is directly responsible for the new world order foisted upon us by the globalists in the 20th century. But let’s start at the beginning.

The Fabian Society was founded in London on January 4, 1884, as an offshoot of an earlier organization called the Fellowship of the New Life. That movement promoted ethical living, social reform, and the belief that society could be remade through gradual cultural change rather than revolution. Some members concluded that personal example was not enough. If they wanted to reshape society, they would have to reshape government as well. The Fabian Society became their political vehicle.

Unlike Marxists, the Fabians rejected violent revolution. Their strategy was far more patient. Rather than tearing down existing institutions, they intended to slowly capture them from within. Schools, universities, civil service, journalism, law, and eventually political parties all became vehicles through which socialist ideas could be normalized one small step at a time.

Their symbols reflected that strategy. The tortoise represented gradual, almost imperceptible progress toward socialism. Their original coat of arms, however, was far more revealing: a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The symbolism was difficult to miss. The Society openly embraced the idea that its goals would be achieved through persuasion, incrementalism, and careful political camouflage rather than open confrontation. Unsurprisingly, the wolf emblem eventually disappeared as its public relations value became impossible to defend.

During the early twentieth century, Fabian writers developed an intellectual framework for industrial Britain that emphasized cooperative economics and steadily reducing the role of private ownership of capital and land. Their influence extended well beyond pamphlets and lectures. Fabian ideas became deeply embedded within the British Labour movement, helping shape generations of politicians, civil servants, academics, and policy advisers.

That influence has hardly disappeared. Throughout the twentieth century, the Fabian Society remained one of Labour’s most influential intellectual institutions and that has continued into the 21st century. They publish policy papers, host conferences, train young political leaders, and cultivate future Labour officials through organizations such as the Young Fabians and the Fabian Women’s Network. While the rhetoric has evolved with the times, the underlying strategy has remained remarkably consistent: achieve profound political and social change not through dramatic revolution, but through the steady, often unnoticed, transformation of institutions.

The Fabians Conquered Great Britain a Long Time Ago

The Fabian Society is no longer important because of the number of its members. It is important because its strategy succeeded. The organization no longer needs to command the political battlefield because the battlefield itself has been reshaped.

The original Fabians rejected revolution. They believed that socialism would never gain lasting acceptance if it arrived through barricades and bloodshed. Instead, their brilliant strategy advocated a slow march through society’s institutions, replacing old assumptions with new ones over decades rather than months. Their goal was not simply to elect politicians. It was to educate teachers, influence journalists, train civil servants, shape judges, advise bureaucrats, and eventually redefine what the public considered normal.

Measured against that objective, the Fabians won. One remarkable fact is how completely the Fabian Society achieved its long game. It has spent nearly a century and a half shaping the intellectual direction of the Labour Party.

Every Labour prime minister, from Clement Attlee to Harold Wilson, James Callaghan, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Keir Starmer, and now Andy Burnham, the new prime minister, has been associated with the Fabian Society. This is not a hidden conspiracy. The Society proudly advertises the fact. The Fabian Society is the principal policy incubator for Britain's left-wing governing class. Its success was never measured by fiery speeches or barricades in the streets, but by something far more enduring: the steady occupation of the institutions that write policy, train civil servants, influence universities, and ultimately produce the people who govern the nation.

Britain today bears little resemblance to the nation that existed when Sidney Webb, Beatrice Webb, George Bernard Shaw, and Graham Wallas founded the Society in 1884. The modern British state reaches into nearly every aspect of economic and social life. Healthcare, education, welfare, housing, taxation, energy policy, industrial policy, environmental regulation, and increasingly even speech are influenced by an administrative state that would have been almost unimaginable in Victorian England.

This transformation did not happen through revolution. It happened one committee, one regulation, one university department, one government agency, and one generation at a time.

That same philosophy can now be seen well beyond Britain.

The language has changed, but the method remains remarkably familiar. Today’s political battles are increasingly fought through ESG standards, DEI mandates, sustainability metrics, corporate governance rules, accreditation bodies, professional licensing boards, international organizations, and regulatory agencies. These mechanisms rarely require voters to approve sweeping ideological change. Instead, they alter the incentives that govern institutions, which in turn reshape the behavior of individuals.

Whether one supports these initiatives or opposes them is almost beside the point. They reflect a distinctly Fabian approach to political change. Rather than persuading citizens to embrace an entirely new social contract, institutions gradually redefine the rules under which citizens live and work. Over time, what once would have provoked fierce political debate simply becomes accepted practice.

Perhaps the Society’s greatest achievement was making itself appear unnecessary. Today, relatively few people identify as Fabians, yet countless politicians, academics, journalists, corporate executives, and bureaucrats employ methods that would have been immediately recognizable to Sidney Webb, one of the original founders. The tortoise reached the finish line so quietly that most people never realized it was a race.

The Fabians understood that whoever controls the institutions eventually controls the politics. Elections come and go. Governments rise and fall. Institutions endure.

Their vision unfolded over more than a century, and it followed a remarkably consistent path.

First came the argument that government should become more rational and less political.

Next: If society was becoming more complex, then experts should increasingly replace politicians in making important decisions.

As government expanded, so did the administrative state.

Independent commissions and regulatory agencies accumulated authority that once belonged to elected legislatures.

National bureaucracies increasingly coordinated with international organizations.

Public policy became harmonized across borders.

Corporate governance evolved alongside government regulation, producing concepts such as ESG and DEI that increasingly shaped behavior without requiring legislation.

Financial governance moved toward central bank digital currencies.

Artificial intelligence is now being positioned as the next generation of expert-assisted governance.

This is the story of the administrative state gradually replacing democratic accountability as the preferred mechanism of governance. The economy may remain capitalist. Elections may continue to be held. But increasingly, the decisions that shape daily life are made by regulators, standards boards, international organizations, corporate governance committees, central banks, and technical experts rather than by representatives directly accountable to voters.

That was the Fabian insight from the very beginning. Change the institutions, and eventually the politics will follow.

From Westminster to the United Nations

The Fabian Society did not simply change British politics. Its influence spread first through the British colonies and then throughout the English-speaking world. Eventually, it extended into many of the international institutions created after the Second World War.

This should not be surprising. The Fabians never viewed the nation-state as the final destination. Their objective was rational administration by trained experts globally. Political questions, in their view, should increasingly become technical questions to be managed by professionals rather than decided by ordinary citizens. The larger the institution, the greater the opportunity to implement “uniform standards” across society.

Many of the architects of Britain’s postwar welfare state also participated in building the international order that emerged after 1945. Fabian ideas helped shape economic planning, social welfare, labor policy, public health, education, and international development.

Organizations such as the United Nations and its specialized agencies became natural homes for this style of governance. Decisions once made by elected legislatures increasingly became recommendations, standards, frameworks, or best practices issued by international bureaucracies and then adopted by national governments.

The intellectual overlap is not accidental. Both Fabianism and the postwar international system placed extraordinary faith in expertise, centralized planning, and the belief that complex societies could be managed more effectively by specialists than by the rough and often unpredictable process of democratic politics.

The first Director-General of UNESCO, Sir Julian Huxley, provides an excellent example. Huxley openly advocated what he called “evolutionary humanism” and envisioned UNESCO as an institution capable of gradually fostering a common world culture. His writings described education not merely as the transmission of knowledge but as an instrument for reshaping civilization itself. Anyone who has read UNESCO’s founding philosophy will recognize themes that would have been entirely familiar to the Fabian founders: gradualism, expert administration, social engineering, centralized planning, and confidence that enlightened institutions should guide public opinion rather than merely reflect it.

From Britain to America: Exporting an Idea

The Fabian Society never expected to transform the world through elections alone. Ideas travel farther than political parties, and institutions often outlive governments. From the beginning, the Fabians understood that if they could shape the education of future leaders, civil servants, economists, and policymakers, their philosophy would spread far beyond Britain itself.

One of their greatest achievements was the founding of the London School of Economics in 1895. Established by the leading Fabians of the time, the school was intended to be far more than another university. It was designed to educate the administrators of a modern state. Rather than training philosophers or political theorists, it emphasized economics, public administration, statistics, and the practical management of government. Over the next century, the London School of Economics became one of the world’s premier institutions for educating economists, diplomats, senior civil servants, and political leaders from every continent.

Its influence extended well beyond Britain. During the Progressive Era, many American scholars and reformers looked to British municipal government as a model for managing rapidly growing industrial cities. They admired Britain’s increasingly professional civil service, its expanding public health system, and its reliance on trained experts to solve social problems. The question was no longer simply who should govern. Increasingly, it became who possessed the expertise to govern well.

Few Americans expressed this philosophy more clearly than Woodrow Wilson. Long before entering the White House, Wilson argued that public administration should become a professional discipline, insulated as much as possible from ordinary politics. Although he was never a Fabian, as that was a British organization, his writings reflected many of the same assumptions: that modern government required trained administrators, specialized knowledge, and institutions capable of operating beyond the turbulence of electoral politics.

These ideas continued to evolve throughout the twentieth century. Universities established schools of public administration and public policy. Independent research organizations and policy institutes emerged to advise governments on increasingly complex economic, military, and social problems. Institutions such as the Brookings Institution, the RAND Corporation, and countless university-affiliated policy centers reflected a growing confidence that expertise, data, and professional analysis could produce better governance than partisan politics alone.

The result was a profound change in the mission of higher education. Universities no longer existed simply to educate citizens or cultivate statesmen. Increasingly, they trained administrators, regulators, economists, planners, policy analysts, and technical experts who would move between government, academia, foundations, corporations, and international organizations. Whether consciously influenced by Fabian writings or not, many of these institutions embraced the same underlying premise: that the management of society should increasingly rest in the hands of credentialed professionals rather than elected representatives.

By the middle of the twentieth century, Fabianism had become something larger than a British political society. Its most enduring legacy was not a political party, but a way of thinking about governance that has spread throughout much of the Western world.

Fabianism Comes to America

The United States never developed a mass Fabian Party. It did not need one.

American political culture has always been skeptical of socialism when presented openly, that is, until recently. But Americans have historically been far more receptive to progressive reforms framed as efficiency, expertise, modernization, scientific management, or good government.

Rather than advancing through an explicitly socialist movement, Fabian-style thinking entered the United States through elite universities, philanthropic foundations, professional associations, civil service reform, and the expanding federal bureaucracy during the Progressive Era and the New Deal. The emphasis was not on class struggle. It was on replacing local decision-making with “credentialed expertise,” trained in institutions, whose approach reflected many of the same assumptions about expert administration, credentialed authority, and centralized governance that the Fabians had been advocating for decades.

If you educate the teachers, train the civil servants, influence the economists, and shape the universities, you don’t need to seize power. Over time, the people graduating from those institutions become the administrators, judges, journalists, policy analysts, and politicians who govern society. The result is not revolution, but a gradual shift in how government thinks about itself. The arena of political change moves from the ballot box to the bureaucracy, from legislatures to regulatory agencies, and from public debate to expert administration.

The modern administrative state reflects precisely these assumptions. Congress increasingly delegates its legislative authority to agencies that issue thousands of regulations carrying the force of law. Courts often defer to specialized expertise rather than elected representatives. Universities train successive generations of policymakers who rotate between government, multinational corporations, NGOs, foundations, and international organizations. Increasingly, those same institutions establish the standards governing finance, environmental policy, public health, education, employment, and corporate behavior. Elections still matter, but much of modern governance now occurs beyond the ballot box.

The Fabian method has always favored incremental institutional change over direct political confrontation. In that sense, its greatest American success may not be any single law or political party. It is the widespread acceptance that experts, regulators, and large institutions should increasingly shape public life while elected representatives ratify decisions that have largely already been made.

From Economic Socialism to Social Justice

By the end of the twentieth century, something remarkable had happened. The old economic debate had largely been settled. Central planning had repeatedly failed wherever it had been fully implemented. The collapse of the Soviet Union, the economic stagnation of Eastern Europe, and the market reforms adopted even by communist China made it increasingly difficult to argue that government ownership of the means of production represented the future of prosperous societies.

Author James Lindsay has argued that much of the modern “Social Justice” movement represents precisely this adaptation. Rather than organizing politics primarily around economic class, contemporary activists increasingly organize society around identity groups defined by race, sex, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, and other characteristics. Economic redistribution is replaced by the redistribution of power, status, opportunity, representation, and cultural influence. Lindsay argues that the language of communism changed, but the underlying revolutionary framework remained remarkably familiar. The Fabians now use social justice as the primary justification for socialism or communism, having failed on the economic front.

The focus of political conflict has steadily shifted from ownership of factories to governance of institutions. Universities, accreditation bodies, professional associations, corporations, media organizations, public health agencies, financial institutions, and international organizations increasingly became the arena in which political objectives were pursued. Rather than nationalizing industries, modern movements often seek to redefine the rules under which those industries operate.

Viewed through the Fabian lens, this evolution is not especially surprising. The Fabians never insisted that socialism required the immediate abolition of markets. Their strategy was always incremental. Change the assumptions taught in universities. Change the standards governing professions. Change the regulations that shape corporations. Change the bureaucracies that administer public life. Over time, political outcomes would follow naturally.

This is why the modern debate increasingly revolves around ESG, DEI, sustainability, stakeholder capitalism, public-private partnerships, pandemic preparedness, and global governance rather than nationalization of steel mills or collective farms. The battlefield shifted from ownership to administration. The question is no longer simply who owns the economy. It is who writes the rules under which the economy operates.

Winning the Universities

The Fabians understood something that revolutionaries often overlooked. Political victories are temporary. Educational victories can last for generations.

Governments come and go. Professors remain. Politicians write today’s laws. Professors educate the people who will write tomorrow’s.

The early Fabians understood that they did not need to win every election. They needed to influence the people who educated the next generation of economists, teachers, journalists, lawyers, judges, and civil servants. Institutions are self-replicating. Professors train professors. Teachers train teachers. Civil servants recruit civil servants. Once the assumptions become embedded in the institutions, the institutions perpetuate themselves.

That was one reason the Fabians founded the London School of Economics in 1895. It was not intended to be simply another university. It was designed to educate the administrators of the modern state. Economics, statistics, public administration, labor policy, and social planning became disciplines through which government itself could increasingly be viewed as a scientific enterprise rather than merely a political one.

Oxford and Cambridge were already educating Britain’s governing class. The Fabians did not need to capture either institution. They needed enough respected scholars, economists, historians, and political theorists who shared their assumptions to gradually become accepted scholarship. Universities rarely change overnight. One generation simply teaches the next. Intellectual fashions become intellectual orthodoxy.

The London School of Economics complemented those older universities by producing economists, planners, civil servants, and policy specialists. Fabian Summer Schools, the Workers’ Educational Association, and adult education programs carried many of the same ideas far beyond the campus into local government, labor organizations, and public life. At the same time, Britain’s expanding civil service increasingly rewarded technical expertise. Government ceased to be viewed primarily as a political responsibility and increasingly became a technical profession.

For those interested in the distorted and weaponized disease modeling that underpinned the global COVID response, the London School of Economics and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the academic home of the modeling group in question, are both constituent colleges of the University of London and maintain a formal academic partnership. Specifically, the two institutions offer a joint master’s program in Health Policy, Planning and Financing.

The same philosophy crossed the Atlantic during the Progressive Era of 1890 to 1920. American reformers admired Britain’s professional civil service and increasingly organized universities around schools of public administration, public policy, education, and social work. Their graduates moved easily between government, universities, foundations, corporations, and international organizations, carrying with them a common belief that complex societies were best managed by credentialed experts.

Education itself became an object of scientific management. John Dewey argued that schools should shape citizens, not merely transmit knowledge. Columbia Teachers College became one of the most influential teacher-training institutions in America, exporting mostly educational socialist philosophy through thousands of graduates who would educate millions of children. After the Second World War, UNESCO extended similar ideas globally. Its first Director-General, Sir Julian Huxley, viewed education not simply as preserving civilization but as an instrument for guiding social change and fostering a common world culture.

None of this required a conspiracy, nor did it require every university to become Fabian. Ideas spread because universities educate the people who eventually govern. Once enough institutions embraced the same assumptions, those assumptions became self-reinforcing. Graduates staffed government agencies, wrote regulations, trained future teachers, advised corporations, and educated the next generation.

The Fabians did not need to control every university. They simply needed enough universities to educate enough teachers, economists, lawyers, journalists, and civil servants that their assumptions became the default assumptions of public life. Once those assumptions became orthodoxy, the Society itself became almost irrelevant. The graduates carried the philosophy forward whether they had ever heard the name Sidney Webb or not.

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Fabianism and the New World Order

The Fabians do not envision a dramatic seizure of power. They envision something far more durable: a world increasingly governed by experts, administrators, commissions, international organizations, and bureaucracies that would operate above the turbulence of electoral politics. Their objective was not merely to elect socialists. It was to change how societies are governed.

Viewed through that lens, many of the defining institutions of the postwar era begin to look less like isolated developments and more like pieces of a broader intellectual trend. International organizations, transnational regulatory bodies, global public-private partnerships, multinational financial institutions, and increasingly harmonized regulatory frameworks all rest upon a common assumption: that many of humanity’s greatest challenges are best managed by centralized expertise operating across national boundaries.

This philosophy has become known by many names. Internationalism. Stakeholder capitalism. Sustainable development. Global governance. More recently, ESG, DEI, and the language of “whole-of-society” solutions. The vocabulary changes every decade. The underlying premise changes very little. This was the great post-Cold War consensus, which has been rebranded again and is now known as “democratic socialism.”

National sovereignty, local autonomy, and democratic accountability inevitably become secondary when decisions are increasingly made by institutions that are insulated from direct electoral control. Rules become standards. Standards become regulations. Regulations become expectations. Eventually, expectations become accepted reality, often without a single national referendum or meaningful public debate.

Advocates contend that global issues demand global institutions. They argue that financial instability, cybercrime, terrorism, and international trade cannot be effectively handled by individual nations alone. Yet global programs have also been exploited for financial gain and dominance. Examples like climate change and the pandemic show how these institutions are often manipulated for power as well as commercial interests and control. The question is not whether cooperation is necessary. The question is where cooperation ends, and governance begins.

When international organizations coordinate sovereign governments, they serve democracy. When they begin to shape national policy without direct democratic accountability, the balance shifts. Citizens increasingly find themselves governed by frameworks they never voted for, implemented by officials they cannot remove, and justified by experts they cannot question. If you want to see a leading example of how this works (or doesn’t), look no further than the European Union, and specifically the European Council.

Whether one calls this globalism, stakeholder governance, or simply modern administration, the method is unmistakably familiar. The governance becomes institutional rather than electoral. Incremental rather than dramatic. It does not seek to overthrow existing systems overnight. It seeks to redefine them until the old assumptions quietly disappear.

The wolf no longer wears the sheep’s clothing emblazoned on the Fabian Society’s original crest. In truth, it no longer needs the disguise. After more than a century of gradual institutional change, many of the assumptions that animated the early Fabians have become so deeply embedded in political, academic, corporate, and international institutions that we are no longer even aware of them.

Perhaps that is the Fabians' greatest achievement. The victory was not simply that the Fabians conquered Britain or influenced the West. Their real triumph was changing how modern bureaucracies think about governance itself. More than a century after the Society was founded in London, much of the Western world now accepts as perfectly normal the idea that experts, regulators, international institutions, and administrative bodies should increasingly shape public policy while elected governments ratify decisions already made elsewhere. Rewiring institutions changes civilizations. That was the Fabian strategy from the beginning, and history suggests it has been remarkably successful.



End.



By: JGM