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Uncle Mikey's avatar
Uncle Mikey
2hEdited

Ingenious and devilishly subversive. I was initially suspicious of Tulsi Gabbard as she is a graduate of the WEF program Young Global Leaders. However she proved her mettle and character. Regrets as she would make a very good president or Attorney General at the very least. God Bless her and her husband. 😊 edit: Future to Young

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Theresa Holmes's avatar
Theresa Holmes
2h

Excellent analysis of the problem. Now do an article about how to fix it. Please.

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