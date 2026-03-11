Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Why would a medical professional who was responsible for injecting an individual with an mRNA injection which caused death report it through the system? When VAers reports 47.000 deaths which is probably less than 5% of total deaths actually occurring over the last 4 years not cause our medical leadership to demand an immediate moratorium on all injections until they are proven to be safe and actually have a positive treatment outcome over cheap repurposed drugs. That is the study NIH should demand.

Reply
Share
Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
2h

Transparency always does and always will depend on who’s controlling the information.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture