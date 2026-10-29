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Brien's avatar
Brien
1h

This is a summary of the means and ends of Technocracy, which starts with bright promises and ends in totalitarianism. They want to put all of us in a digital prison and they want far fewer of us around to manage within that prison. They are working actively to achieve both goals. This is not the only agenda on planet earth but it is perhaps the darkest one.

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Laura's avatar
Laura
1h

Thank you for this excellent, very important summary essay. Sometimes I wonder of the emperors with no clothes of East and West are not all in bed together unbeknownst to us. But I am convinced that our own country's financial elites are not at heart patriots. And they use "emergencies" as modus operandi in my estimation.

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