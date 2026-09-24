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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
8hEdited

I only wish citizens of today would be one one hundredth as passionate about their liberties and freedoms as the citizens were in the years following the revolution. Today we take so much for granted. It seems far to many today are interested more in what they will get than what their children will end up with in the future.

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
7h

I love your conclusion to this article. You are right! Not only should there never be mandates for medical care, but, if we are to have bodily autonomy, there must not be exemptions given by the government. Thank you for clarifying it.

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