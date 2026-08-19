Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
9h

Just finished reading your book. Very informative and fun read as well. Since we don’t have room for a proper garden, I’m considering a hydroponic system where I’ll be able to grow a few veggies. Also important to support local farmers markets too.

Reply
Share
Sarah Jett's avatar
Sarah Jett
7h

Greetings from Michigan's Thumb Coast! Thank you, Dr. Jill and Dr. Robert, for continuing your advocacy of real food. I return to your writings after a month plus absence during which I underwent an emergency surgery procedure of 5+ hours to repair a bilateral esophageal hernia which relocated the stomach to the abdomen, a result of an inability to digest highly processed seed oils following removal of the gallbladder 12 years ago. The years between then and now have been marked by severe gas pains, spitting, and retching! The slightest amount of the highly processed seed oils turns my system into a chaotic frenzy, and unfortunately, the oils are found in everything on sale for consumption, from commercial breads to pizza dough and pie crusts to dietary supplements, including Boost and Ensure! Post-surgery, a transfer from hospital to convalescent home, where much of the food was prepared in large commercial quantities. Much of what came to me three meals a day was inedible. Only through the efforts of a loving and supporting family who brought "real" food to me daily did I acquire nourishment to sustain me until discharge to home. Five days of wholesome food I am regaining my strength and energy! Keep up the advocacy to obtain and prepare the healthy products we ingest! Change does make a difference! It is so good to be back! Rath De Ort!

Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture