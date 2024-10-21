THE FOG The fog has descended Black fog, black dog, Heavy, dense, damp, drenching us, Needles piercing us with fear Bodies lurching in the black, Sink into the murk Pass into the dirt. We do not see. Voices reassure us, Words with papers and badges, Knowledge with degrees and diplomas, Elevated to guide us Into the fog, Privilege pushing us Deeper in the bog. Don’t ask where we went You won’t see the numbers You must not see the data Must not see the facts Maybe later. Don’t ask what this ‘vaccine’ is. Don’t ask what the dangers are Walk on in the fog Walk on in the dark. There is a hand There is a light. Take that hand It leads you from that night. Then look around See what was always meant And don’t ask where we went. -John Bowe

John Bowe is an English actor well-known in the UK for his Shakespearean orations and various roles in British dramas. However, his multi-decade, storied career came crashing to an end in 2020. Why?

Because he spoke up for the mRNA vaccine injured. Since then, he has been locked out of the movie industry. He has not been able to obtain roles, first as a non-vaccinated individual and then because of his stance on early treatment and vaccines. This can be evidenced by the sudden termination of his acting roles in 2020 on his IMBD listing. John has become a very good friend since 2021, and trust me on this, there are few in this movement who have sacrificed more than John.

Over the past four years, John Bowe has been campaigning FOR Ivermectin and AGAINST the Covid mRNA injections. His intention has always been to help people and save lives. His work on this has brought him into contact with many great Doctors, clinicians, professors, and scientists in many disciplines.

He has presented the Documentary ‘Safe and Effective, a Second Opinion’, helped organize a Helpline for the mRNA vaccine injured and organized conferences in Gibraltar, Copenhagen, and the House of Commons, Westminster. John will not cease fighting until the RNA injections are halted, Ivermectin is readily available over the counter, and proper compensation and assistance are given to the injured and bereaved.

What has happened is a world-wide problem; there are leaders worldwide and John is one of them.

John is also a poet. He wrote and recorded the above poem, and I am thrilled to be able to present it here.

To find him on “X”, look for @JohnBoweActor

To support John's work

Jill Malone created the video from the audio version provided by John Bowe.

Audio version:

