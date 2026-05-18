Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
1h

The "teaming" aspect correlates with Mattias Desmet's Mass Formation theory. We are , by nature, social creatures and will often adapt our behavior to remain "in the pack" even if our inner voice tells us that the group might just be wrong this time!

And then once we have crossed that line, it becomes harder to stand up or push back the next time we sense a disconnect between the facts we can plainly see and the "consensus" position of the "group" in which we desperately still want to belong.

We are seeing this phenomenon play out in our society now, as more and more information about everything that happened in 2020/2021 is now being exposed and many of the lies we were told are being debunked in real time. There is a core group that is even more strident in their beliefs because to admit they were wrong on even one aspect of the narrative would be to open the door to the possibility that they were wrong on almost everything!

Reply
Share
2 replies
EdB's avatar
EdB
1hEdited

"The social and economic price of saying no was deliberately raised"

Yes. Each of us had to make that calculation. There were no winners, on either side of the decision. We need another Nuremberg trial, to remind the medical community that their oath to first do no harm actually means saying NO to Big Pharma, Big Government and Big Media. The legal profession also needs to understand their responsibility to support doctors of conscience.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture