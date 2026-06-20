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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

Spinning the infectious disease scenario to keep growing the bottom line will never stop until the masses confront the fear demon for what it truly is. Aggressive Marketing for profit. I will say it again. Stop 30,000 people from dying each year fromC-Diff. I fear being hospitalized and acquiring the spores from unsanitary conditions!

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Dolce Far Niente's avatar
Dolce Far Niente
5h

I daresay the great success of the fear-mongering is driven, in large part by the weak unmarried leftist females, and their cucked males who are highly risk-averse and teach any children to be as well.

People who are driven by emotion are unable to make rational risk assessments, therefore all risks becomes equivalent and at some point the fear becomes overwhelming. And because the weak female looks for external protection from harm, she is readily convinced that the solution to her fears are what pharma and government offer her.

The cultural change needed to remove the weak female from the driver's seat of our western societies is far greater than just resisting the blandishments of those who would profit from us.

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