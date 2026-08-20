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Nancy Benedict's avatar
Nancy Benedict
2h

I wrote about this in my Substack essay, but when I was pregnant with my first child in 1975, I had a Rubella titer. It was positive. I likely had Rubella when my brother entered first grade in 1958. When the "experts" pronounced that the Covid shot would produce antibodies superior to natural immunity, I didn't buy it. As usual, we need to measure all information against what we see with our eyes and hear with our ears.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

Incredibly the people who blame Trump for measles outbreaks are the same people that were perfectly fine with letting 20 million unvetted unvaccinated people into America, very idiotic. Just had to get that out of the way!

The human body is amazing. It’s no wonder that a God produced immune response is 1000 times better and more lasting than a man made vaccine. I was born in the years you mentioned where people may benefit from a 2nd dose but I’ve been so turned off by a lifetime of the medical establishment failures, killing my brother, certainly hastened my mother death, and sickened my two remaining siblings. I will never take another shot without serious contemplation, or they tie me down with restraints and physically force me. This is the result of being lied to over and over and over again. Truth attracts people, lies push people away.

I’ll always be dumbfounded that no one has been held accountable for the tens of millions of deaths caused by Fauci’s covid virus and Fauci’s and all his cohorts vaccine he pushed through. Maybe if these butchers start to pay the price for what they did, I’ll gain some trust back.

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