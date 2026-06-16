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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Most Non-Profits are a money making schemes and have NO REDEEMING VALUE! They just suck the money out of caring uninformed Americans that have empathy for those in need. Unfortunately, those in need received little of the benefits. Time our Congressman in DC wake up.

Most in the medical field fit the bill!

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alexei's avatar
alexei
2h

Funny how often those organizations supposedly combating hate seem to sponsor it by attracting hate-filled people. “Hope not Hate” in the UK being one of the worst.

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