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GMoody's avatar
GMoody
6h

The penalty isn’t high enough for those who break the rules regarding gain of function. Make it life in prison and it may stop these mad scientists. I sure would love to be queen for a day. Off with their heads!

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Jean's avatar
Jean
5h

Thank you so much for this outstanding review.

As a member of the impacted public, I am cheered that hubris has led to current review and potential action.

I still have question that US gof studies will reliably lead to pathogens that will correspond to those that will be developing naturally or in adversaries labs.

Developing a pathogen and coming up with a vaccine that will prevent it from infecting populations no doubt can be stimulating and potentially financially rewarding.

Within a moral and responsible nation, imo that doesn't make this all right or tolerable.

Perhaps one of the valuable insights that have developed from all this is - we the people can not trust and leave the course of events to experts or the managent classes.

Effective, trustworthy oversight has become vital! Thank you so much for taking on the role you are playing in seeing that needed change will happen!

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1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
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