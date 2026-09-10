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Eagleeye's avatar
Eagleeye
5h

Another useful nasal care product is Snoot. It needs to be combined fresh because the chlorine dioxide vaporizes with time but it is effective and has a pleasant cinnamon/clove aroma.

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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
4h

As a special ed teacher, K-2, I have kids sneezing and coughing on me all day long and many times, they are not covered and I get showered with spital on my face, while I'm in mid-sentence! It's great :( I use a sovereign silver nasal spray, at least 2x a day. I also nebulize with it when I feel something coming on. Its working well.

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