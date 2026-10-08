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JoanBalone's avatar
JoanBalone
5h

I noticed The Wellness Company ads immediately and had the same thought. Nothing wrong with their product or availability but the fear mongering to increase sales is so obvious. It has the opposite effect on me…I don’t want to buy anything from them when they do that. I immediately think I don’t need what they’re selling!

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4hEdited

It’s sad that every time there’s an accident in a lab, or a virus crawls out of a wet market, or a severe flu season is expected, the first thing we think is an underlying nefarious motive. Not that it isn’t deserved, there’s just a constant reminder how far the American medical establishment has fallen by its own evil deceiving hand.

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