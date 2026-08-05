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Nancy Benedict's avatar
Nancy Benedict
3h

My direct ancestors, who lived on a farm in Virginia, ate beef, drank whole milk (that tasted like garlic in the spring when the cow was eating wild onions), smoked hams with saltpeter, canned vegetables for the winter and only had fresh fruit in-season. They almost exclusively lived into their nineties. Not a single one of them had a mammogram, a colonoscopy, or a PSA test. Nor did they have a clue about their cholesterol level or A1C. Basically, they just tried to survive and were thankful they had food. I'm so weary of being bullied into altering my diet because of some scientist's agenda that most certainly involves financial incentives. I believed the lie about the food pyramid when I was in nursing school in the 70's but after the last six years, I am suspicious of everything coming out today with the narrative "studies show."

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Paul Sikora's avatar
Paul Sikora
3h

“Whether by coincidence or not, a review suggesting that eating less protein might also increase longevity fits neatly into existing climate and sustainability narratives that encourage reducing consumption of animal-source foods.” Doc you are being too kind. When it comes to establishment narratives, there are no coincidences. For example when heuristic evidence indicated Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were observed to be effective treatments against Covid, that didn’t support the establishment narrative, so the media ignored reporting on that and promoted lies that led in the opposite direction. Let’s just say they intentionally twisted this paper to fit their narrative…again. It’s what they always do.

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