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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

The one thing that I didn't see accounted for was vaccine record. If this study was able to account for vaccine records of either child or mother, we could then see if these drugs are still associated with autism or not. The only reason vaccines are called out is because they're the one procedure every child gets, so it could also play a factor in ASD: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

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30 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10hEdited

It seems we live in a world where Big Pharmaceutical is perfectly allowed to treat human life as test subjects in their human trials. How do you go up against these massive companies and prove they harmed your new born? With nearly full immunity to any and all liability, and companies that mainly just seek profit, what other result could be possible. As we see Big Pharma is not alone in getting away with killing, harming or robbing people or children, this is the world we live in. It seems there are multiple tiers of justice depending on a persons wealth, status or just who they know. I think it’s way overdue that Big Pharma loses its immunity. Delegating justice to people and businesses that harm others, especially infants and families, is the first step in fixing this broken system.

This is a heartbreaking true video of Big Pharma harming infants, killing a family, with no consequence.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18JDbSsiRp/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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