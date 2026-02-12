Malone News

Malone News

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Understanding how voting is controlled in the Senate is a must read for all new Senators running for office. Over 50 are not going to run for re-election.

My food doc, my dermo doc and my primary physician all insist on having a copy of my driver's license. This also includes the SS office that wants a facial scan to compare to the driver's license. So do all the financial companies including my CPA. They don't want to be SCAMMED.

I guess scamming the voting system is a god given right in the eyes of the democrats.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
3h

Never fear when the Demtoids get back in power they will do away with both the silent and the talking filibuster. Then we get two new States (at least) and an infinite number of SCOTUS justices.

Reply
Share
2 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture