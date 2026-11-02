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arrotsevni's avatar
arrotsevni
1h

Believing a computer generated response that you created agrees with your own perspective is massive cognitive dissonance. It also sociopathic. That is, disconnected from basics of average human communication.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
1h

"And what happens when some of those believers acquire the wealth and political influence to reshape society according to their convictions?"

Nothing good.

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