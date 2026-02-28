Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G Hansen's avatar
G Hansen
2h

How the heck do you keep up on all this???

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Creativity of man just gets more complicated as we go! Nixon went to China and invited their brightest and smartest kids to come to America for a university education. It certainly paid off for China and at the same time we are not producing the best and the brightest as we should in the USA..

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture