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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
7h

Thegeorge floyd b.s. was not rage..it was orchestrated sedition and should have been so treated. A cop lived across from us quit and went into trucking business with his brother because of his disgust with the attitude that crap generated with John Q and the cowardly administrations who caved to the race baiting mobs

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

I’ll never forget on the July 4th weekend in 2020 a mob that wound up in Nancy Pelosi’s hometown of Baltimore’s little Italy tore down a 14 foot marble statue of Christopher Columbus, dragged it to the inner harbor, and rolled into the water. Pelosi said communities should decide which statues they want displayed. And said well people will do what people do. How utterly criminal that the leader of The House of Representatives would be so dismissive of mob rule, lawlessness and vandalism. This was the discontent for America displayed that allowed city blocks to be burnt across America. There was no one in that community that wanted that statue torn down, how out of touch can you be. This is what you get with communism. This is what we’ll all get if the democrats win. One of the first things communists do is erase a countries history. God help America should these people ever come back to power!

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