Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

When Congress passed the bill that said corporations have the same rights as an individual it was the endgame that will allow American global corporations to dictate economic conditions that will maximize their profitability. It also provided them with the ability to decide who shall be elected to Congress. It ended the era of we the people for the people by the people. Good example is Thomas Massey losing reelection because an unknown politician was provided with $30 million in political money. 💰

Reply
Share
3 replies
Lynne Harrington-Crick's avatar
Lynne Harrington-Crick
8h

I am reading a fascinating book that just came out called TRUMP'S NEW WORLD RE-ORDER Dismantling the Deep State and Ending Postwar Globalist Rule, by Rod D. Martin with a forward by Eric Metaxas, author of another great book Revolution.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture