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Big E's avatar
Big E
6h

Apathetic uninformed voters; poor quality bought-off candidates; lazy legislators; power-mad presidents; massive bureaucracy; gobs of lobbyist, special interest, NGO money; corrupt judges; and a too big to fail system have betrayed America at every level. The courts can’t rein in a system that doesn’t respect the rule of law. And our system does not, not anymore.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

For a layperson not well schooled in the language of a lawyer, it is not easy to follow. The deeper problem is most of the regulations are not written by DC government lawyers, but by lawyers employed by special interest groups to carve our and codify a revenue stream that maintains the special interests bottom line. Time and again this is the ploy that is used to maintain market control. The Donut Hole Legislation is a good example. The Senator who introduced the legislation that Congress dutifully passed, resigned and was hired to run the Lobbying Group for Big Pharma at $1 million salary per year. Merck hired away the Vaccine lady at the FDA for $1 million dollar salary to run Merck vaccine program. She is now back at the FDA and can not be fired. What a wonderful world of legal manipulation for profit.

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