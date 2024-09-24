Many are aware that the January 06, 2021, US Capital protest events, supposed pipe bombs, and associated claims have been weaponized and propagandized to support the narrative that President Donald Trump himself was and is an insurrectionist. The contrived narrative of this event and associated misleading video footage have been highly edited and manipulated - essentially a form of “cheap fake” PsyOp propaganda. This has been previously discussed at length in the coverage of the Epoch Times, in Kash Patel’s book “Government Gangsters,” and in many articles published in alternative media.

Many are also aware that the false narrative of a January 06, 2021 insurrection by Trump supporters, which include Make America Great Again enthusiasts and patriots who had become convinced that there was widespread ballot box manipulation during the preceding presidential election cycle has been carefully contrived and manipulated by the corporate media, Democratic party operatives, elected officials such as Nancy Pelosi and Liz Cheney, and the House January 06 committee.

Selectively edited video and a wide range of manipulated “leaks” and press releases were used by the J6 committee to develop and reinforce this narrative. And then there was the lawfare and unconstitutional violations of due process involved in the political sham trials, convictions, and over-the-top sentencing of a wide range of individuals who, at most, had committed misdemeanors.

So it should come as no surprise that, when the Republican-controlled House convened investigations into these matters (Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight), it was revealed that there was a wide range of lies, withholding of information, and promoted false narratives. Yet still the Mockingbird corporate media persisted with their lies and misrepresentations, and continued to support the promoted narrative of President Trump being an insurrectionist.

And then on September 20, 2024, the Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight released a bombshell report which clearly documents that DoD refused to act on a presidential command to secure the Capital in anticipation of these protests. This is yet another example of the consequences of the politicization of the bureaucracy or administrative state (“The Blob”), in this case involving the Pentagon and Department of Defense and, in particular, the failure of the DoD Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to act on a direct Presidential order.

Both President Trump and Kash Patel’s version and timeline of events during those fateful days have been exonerated, and of course the Mockingbird Media has nothing to say for themselves. The press release below should have been MSM headline news - instead, all that was heard in newsrooms across the nation was crickets.

We must root out the corruption and partisanship that has become rampant within the DoD and administrative state. Until there are mass firings and resignations, such as occurred with the termination of those warfighters, personnel and contractors who refused to comply with the vaccine mandates, we cannot free the US Federal Government from these corrupt influences. The Department of Defense and the administrative state must be non-partisan, or our republic cannot survive and we will spiral further into totalitarianism. Whether you are to the left or the right of the political spectrum, this should be something that we can all agree on.

Please take the time to read the Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight’s press release and report, which documents one part of the coverup and fog of lies that have been constructed and promoted concerning the January 06, 2021 events that took place in Washington DC. History will record that as a day that will live in infamy, but not in the way that the Democrat party and their “Blob” allies intended.

Below is the unedited press release from the House.

SEPT. 20, 2024

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE COMMITTEE ON HOUSE ADMINISTRATION’S SUBCOMMITTEE ON OVERSIGHT.

WASHINGTON - Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11) revealed that days before January 6, 2021, President Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders urging them to do their jobs to protect lives and property. The transcripts released show Trump gave senior Pentagon leadership directives to keep January 6 peaceful - including using the National Guard - which the Pentagon leaders ignored. This revelation directly contradicts the conclusions drawn in the flawed DoD IG report on January 6, 2021.



In response to these revelations, Chairman Loudermilk released the following statement:



“Pentagon leadership prioritized concerns of optics over their duty to protect lives,” said Chairman Loudermilk. “President Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders and directed them to make sure any events on January 6, 2021 were safe. It is very concerning that these Senior Pentagon officials ignored President Trump’s guidance AND misled Congressional Leaders to believe they were doing their job, when they were not. The DoD IG’s report is fundamentally flawed. It does not draw conclusions from the interviews they conducted, but pushes a narrative to keep their hands clean. We have many questions for them, and we will continue to dig until we are satisfied the American people know the truth."

Click here or the image below to see the key excerpts from these transcripts.

Click here to read the transcripts in full.

See below <images below the press release> for a full breakdown of the Pentagon leaders'choices to ignore President Trump's directives.



Days before January 6, 2021, President Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders urging them to do their jobs to protect lives and property. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley, recalls a conversation between the Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, and President Trump:



Milley: “The President just says, ‘Hey, look at this. There’s going to be a large amount of protestors here on the 6th, make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.’… [POTUS said] I don’t care if you use Guard, or Soldiers, active duty Soldiers, do whatever you have to do. Just make sure it’s safe.' [SecDef] Miller responds by saying, 'Hey, we’ve got a plan, and we’ve got it covered.'”



On January 5, the Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, placed unprecedented restrictions on DCNG Commander Major General William Walker to prevent any movement to the Capitol without Secretary McCarthy’s explicit permission on January 6 and 7.



On January 6, 2021, the outer perimeter on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol was breached by rioters at 12:53pm. The DCNG arrived five hours later. Click here to view the timeline.



These transcripts prove President Trump’s senior Pentagon leaders were focused on OPTICS, instead of doing their job, as the Capitol was breached:



Miller: “There was absolutely – there is absolutely no way I was putting U.S. military forces at the Capitol, period.”



Director of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Walter Piatt: “Was optics a concern for us as we prepared to use soldiers downtown in Washington D.C? Absolutely.”



As “optics” concerns were being discussed and Secretary McCarthy claims he was ‘developing a plan’, the DCNG was ready to move, less than 2 miles from the Capitol – awaiting Secretary McCarthy’s authorization.



Walker’s General Counsel, Colonel Earl Matthews: “We were seeing the Congress of the United States being overrun, and the Guard – and the Capitol Police, the MPD, they need help. We had people at the D.C. Armory who are able to help, and they’re not moving. They’re not allowed to move.”



DCNG Command Sergeant Major Michael Brooks: “They were ready to go, and they just couldn’t understand why they were still sitting there. Literally sitting on a bus, just waiting to drive to the Capitol and do the best they could do to support Capitol Police.”



At 3:04pm, Miller provided verbal approval to Secretary McCarthy for immediate deployment of the DCNG. What was Secretary McCarthy doing between receiving this approval, and 5:08pm <over two hours>, when the order eventually reaches the D.C. National Guard? Why didn’t he communicate this approval for a full two hours?



At 3:18pm, Secretary McCarthy told Congressional Democrat Leadership that the DC National Guard had the “green light” and “is moving”. Two hours would pass before Secretary McCarthy’s deployment order would ACTUALLY be communicated to the DCNG.



In these vital hours, the DCNG had been trying but was unable to reach Secretary McCarthy.



DCNG Adjutant General Aaron Dean: “[Walker] tried to call Secretary McCarthy three times between 2:30 and 5pm. He said, ‘I haven’t heard from him all day.’ When he tried to call his cell phone, it went straight to voicemail.”

-End Press Release

The Video and text below are provided by the House Oversight Committee via X.

At 3:18 pm, Secretary McCarthy tells Congressional Democrat Leadership that the DC National Guard has the “green light” and is “moving”. Two hours would pass before Secretary McCarthy’s deployment order would ACTUALLY be communicated to the DCNG.

Below are excerpts of the previously concealed Biden-Harris DoD statements by key personnel showing that the National Guard was delayed in their deployment due to optics concerns.

Click here or the image below to see the key excerpts from these transcripts.

Click here to read the transcripts in full.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy was responsible for releasing the troops if needed on January 6th, yet according to the transcripts, he literally would not answer the phone to allow the National Guard to enter the Capital on that day. That is AFTER he told House Members, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (video above), that help was on the way.



This is what Secretary Ryan McCarthy had to say this about what happened two weeks later on CNN. The question is, was it the incoming Biden-Harris White House administration who delayed the deployment of troops?

CNN — Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Monday that the National Guard and law enforcement response to the deadly US Capitol riot was hampered by an archaic system and criticized the current method of defending the nation’s capital in a crisis as “overly bureaucratic.” In an interview with CNN, McCarthy called for overhauling the bureaucracy, including the process of ordering in the National Guard, which has happened twice in seven months. He called for the process to call in federal authorities to protect Washington, DC, to be simplified and said the current system is “almost arcane and overly bureaucratic.” “There’s too many people that are involved with the decision, and ultimately no one, one single person responsible,” McCarthy told CNN, adding, “It makes it very difficult and slow in the response.”

In the end, the Sept. 20, 2024, House Press Release poses even more questions than answers. Yet one thing is clear: President Trump needs to be exonerated now. The promotion of false narratives surrounding January 06 must stop, and those responsible for crafting and promoting these intentional lies and misrepresentations must be held accountable. They are the insurrectionists.

