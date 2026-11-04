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Dr. Robert W. Malone
9h

We literally started writing at 4:30 - up at 4:00. Much teeth gnashing, I wrote one version - that was probably "too powerful." I think Robert used the word "angry" and he wasn't wrong. He re-wrote it, I rewrote that -and we did that back and forth at least two times more.

My intent was a tiny essay - not a forensic post-mortem! Oh well, once we got going, we couldn't stop. Jill

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YosefChaim
9h

TRUMP LOST. AMERICA LOST.

And the Ayatollahs Were Given a Lifeline.

Donald Trump had Iran on the ropes.

Not slightly weakened. Not merely inconvenienced. On the ropes.

The Iranian regime was facing what may have been the greatest threat to its survival in decades. Its military capabilities had been battered. Its leadership was vulnerable. Israel had demonstrated extraordinary resolve, and America possessed the power to help bring the confrontation to a decisive conclusion.

And then came the voices of hesitation.

JD Vance. Tucker Carlson. The apostles of restraint who seem incapable of understanding the difference between avoiding a war and refusing to finish one.

They preached against escalation. They warned about consequences. They advocated negotiations.

And Trump listened.

That was the mistake.

You cannot negotiate your way to lasting peace with a revolutionary regime that treats negotiations as another instrument of warfare.

For the Iranian leadership, diplomacy is not necessarily a pathway to surrender. It can be an opportunity to regroup, rearm, and survive.

Every day of hesitation is another day of opportunity for Tehran.

Trump understood something that much of Washington never understood: strength matters. Fear matters. Credibility matters. An adversary must believe that when America draws a line, crossing it has consequences.

But strength without resolve is little more than expensive theater.

America and Israel had already paid the price of confrontation. The question was whether they would obtain the strategic outcome that made those sacrifices worthwhile.

I believe they stopped short.

Imagine the alternative.

Imagine a Middle East in which the Iranian revolutionary regime no longer possessed the power to terrorize its neighbors, finance its proxies, or threaten Israel with destruction.

Imagine the opportunities for regional stability, investment, commerce, and energy markets.

Could gasoline have fallen to $1.80 a gallon? Perhaps. No one can guarantee an oil price. But the prospect of a Middle East liberated from decades of Iranian-sponsored instability was worth pursuing.

Instead, America was left with uncertainty, Israel with continuing threats, and Iran with something it desperately needed.

Time.

And time is not neutral.

Time allows enemies to recover. Time allows the public to forget why a confrontation began. Time allows an unfinished military victory to become a political liability.

Worse, the failure to achieve a decisive outcome handed Israel's enemies another opportunity.

The longer the conflict continued, the more its original purpose became obscured. The conversation shifted from confronting an extraordinarily dangerous regime to blaming Israel for the continuing instability.

And into that confusion stepped the antisemites.

They were handed another opportunity to portray Israel not as a nation fighting for its survival, but as the cause of the region's misery.

That is the bitter irony.

A decisive outcome might have spared countless people the costs of prolonged confrontation. Instead, hesitation risked extending the suffering while giving those hostile to Israel another platform from which to spread their hatred.

Trump promised strength. Americans expected results.

Instead, the philosophy of Vance and Carlson threatened to turn a rare strategic opportunity into another unfinished chapter of American foreign policy.

There is nothing courageous about beginning a confrontation and then becoming frightened of completing it.

There is nothing wise about offering an ideological regime repeated opportunities to survive while calling the process diplomacy.

And there is nothing peaceful about leaving the foundations of the next war intact.

Trump did not need another negotiation. He needed the resolve to finish what had been started.

History does not reward leaders merely for having the upper hand.

It judges what they do with it.

Trump had the upper hand.

He let the moment slip away.

And America, Israel, and the broader Middle East may pay the price for years to come.

Trump lost. America lost. And the Ayatollahs won the one thing they could not win on the battlefield: another chance.

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