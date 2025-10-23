Malone News

Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

If you go to China and go through customs, and they recognize you are in ill health, they will not allow you in! How many immigrants carried diseases into the USA over the last 5 years because of

loose policies? I'm more worried about the new Gain of Function Chimeric virus out of South Korea that expressed a 100% lethal level in the test animals. When will we stop this Bio push to create deadly pathogens?

4h

So in addition to the sky falling and COVID variant BS 24/7, the Marburg virus will end us all - - - or not. Fearporn is an appropriate term, seizing on the fear of death. There is an irony in death being inevitable, regardless of any cause diagnosis. The process of injecting our bodies with substances hoped to be a preventative of one of many relatively insignificant paths to death warrants scrutiny. The mere physical process of injection, regardless of content, carries risk. More thought, investigation and vetting must be implemented before injecting. It is not only a possibility, but a reality, that an injection can be more lethal than the targeted disease. Pharma along with it's enormous financial backing has been successful in establishing an inject first and think later treatment protocol throughout our institutional health system. Innocent, incapable of vetting any injection, infants are subjected to an obscene volume of injections for conditions they do not have. A signed waiver should be required prior to any injection.

