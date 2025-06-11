Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
9m

As I perused through this, it appears that we’re looking at everything — instead of focusing on what it could be and then eliminating that as a possibility.

Sure, it could be generics, sure it could be food, but even the data on the Orthodox Jews shows that there is a high correlation to vaccines.

Whether rare or not, vaccines do cause encephalitis and that does display itself as autistic characteristics as I detailed here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

By looking at every other scenario —vs doubling down on the greatest contribution factor— we fall down the trap of getting “lost in the sauce.”

The DSM has done a horrible job of making this worse because now mistake those with physiological injuries with mental disorders. These two are not the same: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-the-dsm-iii-and-tv-shows-rebranded

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
16mEdited

As someone who works with a number of autistic children, I will be very excited to digest this later. I greatly desire an HONEST examination of the topic in the headline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture