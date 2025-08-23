Malone News

6h

Amen, Dr, Malone. We need more exposure on this subject!

I stopped vaccinating my horses and pets long ago. Every year my horse would get sick for a few days, run a fever and stop eating after getting vaxxed. Not a coincidence. For rabies I started doing a titer. Five years out and the horse was still holding strong. The vet wasn't happy about running a titer, but she did. I didn't explicitly tell her I was stopping all other vaccines, I just didn't show up for clinics and deferred any reminders until "later," which never came. All around us, at the barn, horses suffer from severe allergies, laminitis, cushings, and other afflictions. How many of these are caused by the twice a year insane inoculation schedule? Few question it, and many just pile on the shots as if they're doing a good deed.

I also stopped vaccinating the small animals. Since most came from local shelters, they had the baby series, and that was it. Before I knew any better I lost five cats to cancer. Now I lose them to old age. On the rare occasion we need to go to a vet, I lie and say they're up to date, and yes, I'll email the proof. I never do.

Still, when I try to discuss this issue with pet owners, their eyes glaze over. Must cling to vaccines, no one dares to ask questions. Rarely does anyone listen. Protect your family, furry and otherwise.

6h

There are a great many parallels regarding animal injections and those mandated for our children and the military. It couldn’t be because most of the major big Pharma drug companies have veterinarian divisions, which include vaccines?? Creating health regulations to promote mandated injections has been on going for many decades.

