You have all heard the term “Deep State.” Informed by Kash Patel’s book “Government Gangsters,” in the glossary for our book “PsyWar,” we define the deep state this way:

Deep state is a type of governance made up of potentially secret and unauthorized networks of power operating independently of a state’s political leadership in pursuit of their own agenda and goals. PsyWar Glossary, p 372

Like everything in the US Government, the structure of informal “Deep State” organization is parsed into silos based on subject areas and interests. Those making decisions about which governments are friends, which are to be treated as foes, and which should be targeted for “regime change” are not the same ones making decisions about what biological agents are potential threats, how to monitor those threats (bio-surveillance) and how those threats should be mitigated (biodefense). Each of these silos have their own “Overton window” of allowed ideas and discourse. Basically, there are allowed and allowable ideas and ways of addressing the problems that a particular silo is tasked with managing. Those who do not respect those boundaries of thought, speech, and potential solution sets are shunned, excluded, and in some cases ridiculed.

Of course President Donald Trump is one example of someone that thinks, speaks, and acts in ways that are often outside of the allowable Overton windows of Deep state silos, and of course he has been shunned, excluded, and ridiculed.

Suppose your objective is to fit in and obtain the trappings of power and privilege that come with a senior presidential appointment within the US Government. In that case, respecting the relevant Overton window is generally necessary. If your goal is to create change in one of those silos because the currently allowed solutions are not working or are suboptimal, if you are more interested in innovative solutions rather than not rocking the boat, then the idea of restricting yourself to the range of currently allowed thought, speech and actions is unthinkable.

This is how we end up with the recurring problem of groupthink within and across the US Government.

Now in industry (Big Business), say for example in the Detroit automobile industry, if the insiders all agree on a business solution, say for example, rapidly transitioning to electric automobiles, and the market (auto buyers) does not buy into that solution, then market forces will punish those insiders. That is often referred to as market discipline. Companies will have to downsize, and the “insiders” that previously supported the Overton window, the allowed range of thought, speech and solutions will be seeking new employment.

In Big Government (and big Academia), there is no force akin to market discipline with the possible exception of warfare or voter action. Democracy is supposed to be the source of market discipline, but that requires accountability and transparency so that voters actually know what they are voting on. A lack of accountability and transparency allows the Deep State to develop and thrive, step by step, year by year. The DC insiders all agree on and act to reinforce the Overton window. They only permit discussion (in meetings, the press or congressional debate) of allowable options. When they get things wrong or do not correctly foresee and avoid the consequences of bad decisions (ergo blowback), they have developed a wide range of methods to avoid accountability.

These methods now include propaganda, censorship, weaponization of information via controlled media, obfuscation (hiding behind fancy language), and a variety of other time-honored methods for avoiding accountability. That suite of techniques, which one might call psychological operations, PsyWar, or a variety of less disagreeable euphemisms, is deployed to avoid government, politicians, and administrators from being held accountable by the electorate.

With that background in mind, please consider the nomination (appointment?) of US Army Colonel (retired) Gerald (“Gerry”) W. Parker to head up the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, which was Congressionally created with the PREVENT Pandemics Act attributed to Senator Patty Murray (D-WA).

As reported by CIDRAP, a biodefense and infectious disease research insider website: Created in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy was established under the 2022 PREVENT Pandemics Act and launched in July 2023 with the aim of keeping the country ready for biological threats and pathogens. Among its many tasks is overseeing the development of next-generation countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments. To date, the office has been primarily responsible for coordinating the federal government's response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak in US poultry and dairy cattle, which has involved the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the US Department of Agriculture. In a July 2024 interview with Time magazine, then-candidate Trump suggested he would disband the office if elected. But as CBS News reports, the selection of Parker suggests Trump is not planning to do away with the office entirely.

Colonel Parker is a veterinarian with a PhD. He currently serves as Associate Dean for “Global One Health”. Together with the American Veterinary Medical Association, he is a major supporter of the “One Health” initiative which was examined in a prior substack essay. The “One Health” initiative elevates animal health and welfare to be on par with human health, and is very lucrative for the Veterinary industry and their Pharma partners.

Colonel Parker is a textbook example of the type of government employee that constitute the “Biodefense” Deep State silo, and is a strong advocate for government-sponsored development of vaccine-based solutions to potential biothreats. Just as he is a strong advocate for the “One Health” globalist initiative, which is sort of the “Biodefense industrial/biomedical/government complex” version of the “Green New Deal,” “Diversity Equity and Inclusion” initiatives, “fifteen-minute cities”, open borders, and the whole host of other UN Agenda 2030 programs.

Selected text from the wikispooks summary of Dr. Parker’s background follows:

Gerald Parker is spooky US veterinarian and top-ranking federal health bureaucrat. Parker has worked for the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security. In February 2025, President Trump selected Parker, to head the White House's pandemic office. <“RWM: Spooky” in this context implies that he is a member of the US Intelligence community, most likely the Defense Intelligence Agency.> In the U.S. Department of Defense, he was deputy assistant for chemical and biological defense. And at the Department of Health and Human Services, he led efforts to prepare for public health emergencies. Parker was the Associate Dean for Global One Health at the School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Director, Pandemic Preparedness and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs within the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University <his alma mater>. Angela Clendenin, an epidemiologist who interviewed him in April 2020, described him as: “I like to think he was the inspiration for Bryan Cranston's character in Contagion.” <Cranston played Rear Admiral Lyle Haggerty in Contagion.>

Dr. Parker is also a close friend and colleague to Dr. Robert Kadlec M.D, former Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response under the first Donald Trump administration, who originated “Operation Warp Speed” together with FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research director Dr. Peter Marks and played a key role in managing the federal response to COVID.

For a deep dive into the background of Dr. Kadlec, see the May 2020 Whitney Webb article titled “Head of the Hydra: The Rise of Robert Kadlec. A powerful network of political operatives, a global vaccine mafia and their man in Washington.” Wikispooks summarizes Dr. Kedlec’s career as:

Robert P. Kadlec is an American physician and career officer in the United States Air Force, specializing in biological weapons. A part of the revolving door in the military-industrial complex, ”his decades-long career in shaping U.S. “biodefense” policy was directly enabled by his deep ties to intelligence, Big Pharma, the Pentagon and a host of corrupt yet powerful characters”. <RWM: Dr. Kadlec is also “spooky”, and to the best of my knowledge is DIA rather than CIA>

Gerald W. Parker is a notable figure associated with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID). He served as the commander of USAMRIID, taking over the position in March 1998 and again in January 2016 when he succeeded Col. David R. Franz.

Parker has had a long career in the U.S. Army Medical Department, including multiple tours at USAMRIID. Prior to his command roles, he served as the Research Area Director for the Medical Chemical and Biological Defense Research Program at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC) and held various other positions such as Deputy Director of the Combat Casualty Care Program and special staff intern in the Office of the Assistant Surgeon General for Research and Development at the Pentagon.

In his capacity as a former commander of USAMRIID, Parker has also been involved in discussions about biosecurity and biosafety, particularly in relation to the handling of anthrax and other deadly agents.

I understand from Dr. Steve Hatfill, who served at USAMRIID under Parker, that Colonel Parker is one of the best bosses he ever had, and he vouches for his character. Steven Hatfill was blamed for the 2001 Anthrax attacks by the FBI but cleared his name. In 1998 he wrote a novel depicting a biological terrorist attack that had resemblance with the 2001 attacks; this, among other things, brought him on the FBI list.

For further discussion of Colonel Parker and his (unconfirmed) nomination to head up the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (and manage the “Bird Flu Pandemic”), consider watching this recent podcast (below) hosted by the Sovereignty Coalition, titled “Pandemic Preparedness: Who Can Prevent Another COVID-19 Fiasco and Protect Sovereignty?”

After participating in this webinar, Dr. Hatfill informed me that members of the Trump transition team had been watching and had determined, based on my comments, that I should have no role in the current administration. Perhaps these are the same people that, under deep background (not for attribution) disclosed Colonel Parker’s appointment to CBS News.

(Oh well, Darn! I was so looking forward to having to buy a home in Rockville (been there, done that), spend time away from wife and farm in service to my Country, and abandon both the community Jill and I have so diligently built here on Substack as well as our friends in Madison VA and the “Quarantine Club” of like-minded conservatives!)

I hope that this is not a foreshadowing of future Trump administration pandemic policy decision making, but I am concerned both by this comment and by the nomination of Colonel Parker. I am concerned that if “Bird Flu” does at some future time become a more than theoretical threat to human health, the United States Government will make the same bad management decisions that characterized the COVIDcrisis. Because that is how the Deep State believes that “pandemics” should be handled.

Apparently, whatever lessons were learned about pandemics during the first Trump administration do not extend to valuing alternative voices and ideas. I think it's best that Dr. Scott Atlas politely not accept any future offers to travel to DC and let the President know his thoughts and observations if this is to be the culture, for mental health reasons if no other.

As to Bobby and Jay Bhattacharya, bless their hearts. I wish them well and the best of luck. But the Biodefense/Pharma/academia industrial complex Deep State is going to run the show, and already is - or so it seems. The discussion is closed. The Overton window will be respected. The intelligence community has this covered.

For a detailed summary of Colonel Gerald Parker’s positions regarding the COVIDcrisis response and overall USG Pandemic Preparedness planning and infrastructure, please see his previous sworn testimony to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health on June 13, 2023.

If you want to understand the thinking and belief system of what will apparently be the new head of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, this 30 page statement is your best guide.

Link here to Dr. Parker’s Statement for the Record.

Introduction. I come before you today as an individual who has spent an entire career in biodefense, public health preparedness, and health security from research in a high containment laboratory to strategic, operational, and policy levels; and now mentoring our next generation of public health and biodefense professionals at Texas A&M University. I will offer insights from my role as a public servant that spanned 26 years of active- duty military service and another ten years in the career senior executive service. During my military career, I had the opportunity to serve in leadership roles, primarily in military medical research & development at the United States Army Medical Research and Materiel Command. I am a former Deputy Commander and Commander of the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID). That was followed by senior executive leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Defense (DOD). I am a former, and the first, Principal Deputy Assistant Security for Preparedness and Response where I led many of the initial activities that transformed the former Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness into the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) after enactment of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA) in 2006.