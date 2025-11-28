Malone News

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
16h

The bio mechanics of injecting foreign material by penetrating the largest organ in our body has to have negative consequences since the immune system is the sentinel that reacts when non-self toxins and pathogens invade.

What is not measured and discussed is the fact that the majority of Americans have a immune system that is dysfunctional to some degree, and in some cases greatly deficient, which makes them at a higher risk of having adverse reactions that are unpredictable! That was clearly expressed with the Pfizer research data that reported over 1000 different forms of side effects were noted. That alone should have shut down this push for RNA injections.

7 replies
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
16h

Excellent!

I wrote an article on this subject, with a slightly different emphasis. It is entitled, "Comparing INJECTED versus INGESTED Aluminum…and the Serious Dangers of Injected Aluminum" https://danaullman.substack.com/p/comparing-ingested-versus-injected

Anyone interested in the subject of aluminum in vaccines will benefit from my short article.

3 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
