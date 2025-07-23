Malone News

Meemanator's avatar
Meemanator
2h

Bravo! I have have written about this diabolical societal decline many times. I could still write another 5000 words but I will truncate it down to this: I was a stay-at-home mom raising my three kids in the 70s/80s. I saw this coming as the Women's mags all started pushing the idea that women could be more than just home slaves. I believe this ideology began with the book The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan published in 1963. Took a decade for the virus to catch hold. The result was like dominoes falling. My contemporaries felt empowered to go get jobs which left the rest of us to fill in at the school for volunteering. Then two salaries meant need for daycare and more cars and bigger houses leading to more debt and need for more income. But now, five decades later, the generations raised in daycare are conditioned to this normality. Over time, the concept of feminism being a crusade for equal rights for women has become toxic and thus not only doing the opposite, it is destroying the foundation upon which civilization is built. And the devil laughs.

Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
2h

Excellent essay on society today.

The basic message here is that men are men and women are women but corporate/government interests don't care as long as they both keep their neck in the wage/tax-slave yoke.

