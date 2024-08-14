On Tuesday, 13 August 2024, I delivered my fourth annual address to the Liberty Forum of Silicon Valley, titled “Weaponized Fear.” Three general topics were covered:

Psychological Bioterrorism – the systematic weaponization of existential fear of infectious disease to advance social, political, and financial objectives. The consequences of Nation-States deploying modern Psychological Warfare technology, developed for offshore combat and conflicts, on their own citizens. The role of economics, and in particular “Surveillance Capitalism,” as it interacts with the propaganda/censorship industrial complex and associated public/private partnership relationships.

The following is a lightly edited version of that speech.

The title of this talk is “Weaponized Fear”

George Bernard Shaw once wrote that all censorships exist to prevent anyone from challenging current conceptions and existing institutions. All progress is initiated by challenging current conceptions, and executed by supplanting existing institutions. Consequently, the first condition of progress is the removal of censorship.

In the 1963 book “Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil,” philosopher and political thinker Hannah Arendt developed a new way of thinking about evil, one which I find useful when considering the COVIDcrisis.

The concept of the banality of evil is often misunderstood as suggesting that evil is ordinary or common. However, Hannah Arendt’s intention was to highlight that a desire for destruction or chaos does not necessarily drive evil; rather, evil often originates with a lack of thought and consideration for the consequences of one’s actions. The banality of evil refers to the fact that evil can be committed by ordinary, unremarkable people (including bureaucrats) whose actions are not necessarily driven by a desire for evil but rather reflect a lack of moral imagination and a failure to think critically about the consequences of their actions.

Regarding PsyWar Enforcing the New World Order, the title of our new book

My expertise in this topic derives from four years of exposure to Psychological Warfare technology, and daily efforts over that period to understand what I was experiencing and to frame those experiences within a broader context.

Over the last year, since we last visited with you, I have had a few insights which I would particularly like to share with you. These involve the following three topics:

First, Psychological Bioterrorism – the systematic weaponization of existential fear of infectious disease to advance social, political and financial objectives.

Second, the consequences of Nation-States deploying modern Psychological Warfare technology, developed for offshore combat and conflicts, on their own citizens.

And Third, the role of economics and in particular “Surveillance Capitalism” as it interacts with the propaganda/censorship industrial complex – public/private partnership relationships

Overriding all of this is what is essentially an emerging suite of marketing technologies consisting of military-grade psychological warfare tactics and strategies; collectively known as PsyWar.

Surveillance Capitalism provides an economic model, logic, extracted data, and value that further fuels and guides modern psychological warfare deployment.

I am deeply troubled by the many observable interactions between modern psychological warfare technologies, tactics and strategies, the observations and predictions of Hannah Arendt and Mattias Desmet concerning the psychology of totalitarianism, and Surveillance Capitalism.

I fear the further development of feedback loops between these fundamental social, political, and economic forces. I sense that these feedback loops will enable and drive human society toward the dark collectivist and globalist transhuman future with which the World Economic Forum seems so enthralled. By deploying PsyWar capabilities on top of these other business models, which are being expanded and enhanced by the predictive “futures” products of Surveillance Capitalism, humanity will be driven towards a new surrealist reality in which all feelings, beliefs, morality, and behavior will become a synthesized product and within which wealth accumulation will become the exclusive right of a small controlling elite who no longer recognize the existence of their own souls, but rather exist at the interface of man and machine, and seek to birth a new species of man/machine fusion.

Regarding Psychological Bioterrorism-

PsyWar is when psychological operations methods are used by governments against a foreign population or even against the citizens of a government in a coordinated fashion.

In contrast, Psychological Bioterrorism is the use of fear about a disease to manipulate individuals or populations by governments and other organizations, such as Big Pharma.

Although the fear of infectious disease is an obvious example, it is not the only way psychological bioterrorism is used. Other examples include propaganda regarding environmental toxins, unsafe drinking water, soil contamination, and climate change risks.

Another name for psychological bioterrorism is information bioterrorism.

In a January 2017 interview with the journal “Current Concerns”, Dr. Alexander Kouzminov (a former Soviet-Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) intelligence officer) described operational fundamentals of one form of spy tradecraft which he termed “Information Bioterrorism.” And which I call Psychological Bioterrorism.

Kouzminov described how the existence and deployment of an active Psychological Bioterror operation can be detected as a scripted series of active operational deployment stages, each involving well-defined strategies, actors, roles, and responsibilities.

According to Kouzmonov, the approach used to carry out the active psychological bioterror operation is based on a crafted strategy: The ﬁrst aspects of this strategy involves messaging about the problem, and this is then followed by deployment of its solution.

The main stages of the active operation through which the Psychological Bioterror event can be created, are as follows:

In Phase 1, the Executor (typically an intelligence service), with the help of Supporters (in other words intelligence agents) and Auxiliary Means (typically mass media), throws out false information (for example, - an imminent pandemic of bird flu) onto the Target Audience (in otherwords the public), with a pretense that this is real information.

During Phase 2, Executors, Supporters, and Auxiliary Means accelerate the problem, making it a hot topic. Maximum interest needs to be created. Once the false problem is created and starts to gain interest in mass media, it grows like a snowball, rolling and rolling, independently building size as though it’s becoming a legitimate concern.

In Phase 3, the operation’s actual objective is secretly realized - monetary gains are obtained, government stability is undermined due to economic losses or other consequences, and any other planned impacts are achieved.

As Phase 3 matures, the target (general population) is told that the problem is being solved and risks are contained. This is done with side-line information, such as news stories, social media posts, interviews and the like. However, ideally the problem is left hanging so that the Executor can use it again. Having successfully crafted, inserted, and amplified the fear narrative, the general sense of fear and anxiety about the risks of the Psychological Bioterror threat agent (in this example, Avian Influenza or “Bird Flu”) should be maintained at a low level so that it is easy to resurrect for future use.

What makes Psychological Bioterrorism effective?

The main components and after-effects of this form of mass psychological manipulation include the following:

First, a Time factor. Psychological bioterrorism provides a practical method for immediate global transmission and development of widespread panic through electronic means of communication.

Second, a Vulnerability factor. People feel helplessness when confronting the threat due to the lack of effective means of defense. This creates panic among the general population, which can then be directed or exploited to support other objectives.

Third, an Uncertainty factor: A lack of factual information about the source of the Bioterror threat and its spread creates an opportunity to manipulate the masses of people who are the target of the threat. Initiating and promoting a psychological bioterror event creates a chance to craft and promote an explanation of the event and to fashion propaganda narratives that serve or support other objectives which are typically hidden

In the case of the current “Bird Flu” narrative that is being promoted, these objectives may include promoting acceptance of mRNA-based genetic vaccination of dairy cattle and promoting the objective of culling cattle herds to mitigate the claimed effects of cattle on CO2 emissions.

Finally, A “lack of control” factor: Every person who accepts the promoted bioterror narrative develops and internalizes a sense of being “out of control” because he/she is a suspicious object, liable to have the disease, and therefore is a threat to everyone else.

This creates chronic internal anxiety in those vulnerable to the bioterror campaign, and this fear is then easily manipulated by the promotion of narratives requiring compliance with a series of actions—effective or ineffective—that serve to create a sense of purpose, identity, and belonging to an “in group” that has achieved protected status (from the manufactured threat) by performing a ritual or modifying their behavior in some way.

Who Deploys Psychological Bioterrorism?

Large-scale Psychological Bioterrorism, Information bioterrorism, or “information biological blackmail” is usually secretly deployed by foreign or domestic “intelligence” or “security” services and implemented as an “active operation” in target countries using a variety of witting or unwitting allies. However, this strategy may also be deployed to augment pharmaceutical industry business objectives.

Moving on to the next topic area: Nation-States and Psychological Warfare

Regarding the COVIDcrisis, medical freedom and freedom in general.

The government’s willingness to deploy modern cognitive and psychological warfare tools and technologies against their own citizenry, in combination with collusion and coercion using the power of modern big information technology, is an evil the world has never known before.

We give rights to our government in exchange for our government’s commitment to providing security, furthering prosperity, and respecting the people's autonomy, sovereignty, and will.

Over the last four years, many have come to learn that there's a suite of technologies and capabilities that have been developed over decades and can influence everything that we think, feel, hear, and believe.

These technologies have been developed and deployed for offshore use, specifically to advance American interests through the US State Department, the Intelligence Community (consisting of the CIA, NSA and the many intelligence affiliates) and the US Department of Defense.

Historically, this suite of capabilities has been outwardly facing. This is generally also true for the Five Eyes intelligence alliance nations of Canada, the U.K., Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

These nations have taken the position that it is acceptable to deploy propaganda and dirty tricks to achieve their foreign policy goals in a challenging world, so long as these tools aren’t deployed against their own citizens. Or, at least, that is what we have been led to believe.

Over the past two decades, as the internet’s capabilities have become more sophisticated, these governmental agencies, along with cooperating nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and Institutes, have adapted to become more adept at using non-kinetic, psychological warfare to control foreign governments, their populations, and their election outcomes. And gradually, the deployment of these enhanced PsyWar capabilities on the domestic citizens of these countries.

When a government becomes willing to deploy modern psychological warfare technology's power against its citizenry, then the concepts of social contract, sovereignty, and personal autonomy become completely obsolete.

These are fundamental consequences of PsyWar methods being deployed by a government against its own citizens.

People think they are able to resist these modern propaganda tools and methods, but the data show that this is very difficult and that, actually, it's often the most educated that are the most susceptible.

The truth is that we are all susceptible to the power of modern psychological warfare and cognitive warfare technologies. Furthermore, there has been a decision made, a consensus, by certain elements of Western governments that it is acceptable to deploy these methods and technologies in order to avoid the disruptive effects of populist movements, which might otherwise result in major disruptions to current domestic and foreign affairs policies.

For many years, the unwritten consensus of the United States government was that as long as these psyops capabilities remained an outwardly directed tool of foreign affairs and foreign influence, use of these strategies was acceptable statecraft. Advancing the imperialistic interests of the United States and associated corporations using these methods was deemed acceptable as long as it wasn’t directed toward American citizens. This historic consensus is now obsolete.

Now let’s discuss Surveillance Capitalism.

Surveillance capitalism is a novel economic system that has emerged in the digital era, characterized by the unilateral claiming of private human experience as free raw material for translation into behavioral data. In this version of capitalism, the prediction and influencing of behavior (political and economic) rather than production of goods and services is the primary product. This economic logic prioritizes the extraction, processing, and trading of personal data to predict and influence human behavior by exploit those predictions for a variety of economic (marketing) and political objectives.

Texas Attorney General Paxton is now filing suit against General Motors for obtaining and selling data collected from customers autos since 2015. this lawsuit is based on the observation that companies including GM are using invasive technology to violate the rights of Texas citizens in unthinkable ways. In this specific example, millions of American drivers wanted to buy a car, not to purchase a comprehensive surveillance system that unlawfully records information about every drive they take and then sells their data to any company willing to pay for it.

Key features of surveillance capitalism include the following:

First, One-way mirror operations. Surveillance capitalists engineer operations to operate in secrecy, hiding their methods and intentions from users, who are unaware of the extent of data collection and analysis.

Second, Instrumentation power. Surveillance capitalists wield power through the design of systems that cultivate “radical indifference,” rendering users oblivious to their observations and manipulations.

Third, development of Behavioral futures markets. The extracted data is traded in these new markets, enabling companies to bet on users’ future behavior, generating immense wealth for surveillance capitalists.

Fourth, Collaboration with the state. Surveillance capitalism often involves partnerships with governments, leveraging favorable laws, policing, and information sharing to entrench its power further.

Surveillance capitalism is a business model which is based on the unilateral claim of human private experiences as free raw material for translation into behavioral data. These personal data are then extracted, processed, and traded to create a product designed to predict and influence human behavior. Specific data concerning individuals is the commodity. In this version of capitalism, the prediction and influencing of the political and economic behavior of individuals and groups is the primary product, rather than the production of goods and services. Surveillance Capitalism is the basic business model employed by Amazon, Google, Facebook as well as by the entire mercenary censorship-industrial complex, the factchecker industry, and a wide range of “non-governmental” cutout organizations which act on behalf of a variety governmental, NGO and corporate organizations.

Let’s begin the analysis of this business model by considering first principles-

In “The Anatomy of the State”, Rothbard argues that there are two means for producing wealth.

Economic Means refer to producing and exchanging goods and services through voluntary human effort, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Economic means are additive, generating wealth for all parties involved.

Political Means refers to using force or coercion to seize wealth from others. Political means are reductive, distorting incentives and undermining long-term prosperity. For example, taxation is a form of theft in which political means are used to seize wealth from others.

I assert that, Surveillance Capitalism is a political means of theft in which accumulated personal wealth in the form of fundamental, personal, and proprietary aspects of your soul are forcefully extracted and commodified without your permission. This is basically the argument being advanced by Attorney General Paxton in his lawsuit against GM.

In a sense, corporate media also practice a form of Surveillance Capitalism when they engage in slander and defamation to advance political objectives and perspectives by intentionally and maliciously damaging reputations. Without permission, they extract value, in other words they steal from your person fundamental, personal, and proprietary aspects of your reputation, and then reformulate, package and monetize this value through public misrepresentations from which they derive profit for their organization and advance political and economic interests of allied organizations including political parties.

This business model extends all the way down to the social media troll who builds audience, clicks, and followers by publishing salacious and unfounded rumors, speculation, and accusations.

This business model has more to do with the metaphor underpinning “The Matrix” movie series than it involves classical market capitalism. In “The Matrix”, human beings are cultivated as batteries and harvested for their energy, which serves to fuel the Matrix itself. The concept of humans as batteries is a metaphorical representation of their enslavement and exploitation by machines.

Akin to the “Matrix”, in the Surveillance Capitalism business model, individuals are enticed and cultivated to obsessively participate in an on-line platform or to invite “smart” surveillance devices into their environment, and then their thoughts, emotions, feelings, beliefs and activities are harvested from all available sources, including platform-based interactions. The extracted value of these items is then algorithmically processed to yield predictive individual and collective “behavioral futures.”

Under Surveillance Capitalism, theft by commodification is practiced by machines acting on behalf of a small subset of humanity to involuntarily extract (or seize) value (otherwise known as wealth) from other human beings. Under Rothbard’s logical formulation, this is fundamentally a political rather than an economic transaction. Once reformulated, repackaged, and marketed, this value generates wealth for the Surveillance Capitalist consequent to removing and thereby diminishing the personal wealth and privacy of the individual who is, in most cases, intentionally uninformed of the theft.

In the case of the Facebook and Google versions of Surveillance Capitalism, behavioral and emotional futures are repeatedly auctioned off to third parties who use the information for various economic and political purposes. In most cases, the extracted value is repeatedly resold to multiple buyers. Amazon does the same but is more vertically integrated. Like Facebook and Google, Amazon extracts the information from you and processes it to yield predictive futures. However, rather than selling to third parties, Amazon uses this information internally to support the direct marketing of its products and those of third-party vendors back to those from whom it has extracted the data.

Under the Surveillance Capitalism business model, you are not the product, but rather, your thoughts, emotions, beliefs, knowledge and activities are the natural resources being mined to yield raw materials. These raw materials are then used to build predictive “futures” products. This goes far beyond the 20th and even 21st century analysis concerning the psychological basis for totalitarianism described by Hannah Arendt and Mattias Desmet. The commodification of your thoughts, feelings, emotions, needs and activities via the Surveillance Capitalism business model is what enables and powers the expanding daily reality of globalized techno-totalitarianism.

What is commodification, and how does it differ from commoditization?

Commodification transforms inalienable, free, or gifted things (objects, services, ideas, nature, personal information, people, or animals) into commodities or objects for sale. It means losing an inherent quality or social relationship when something is integrated by a capitalist marketplace. Concepts that have been argued as being commodified include broad items such as the body, intimacy, public goods, animals, and holidays.

Many adjacencies, corollaries, and derivatives are associated with the fundamentals of Surveillance Capitalism.

Take a moment to consider the interface between the Surveillance Capitalism business model and the Censorship-Industrial Complex business. Or Surveillance Capitalism and Politics - with Cambridge Analytica Ltd. being an early embodiment. Or Surveillance Capitalism and the Biodefense-Industrial Complex business. Or Surveillance Capitalism and Transhumanism. Or a thousand others.

All of these economic models and domains recognize no legal or moral boundaries. All exist in a sort of Wild West, actively rejecting and deflecting all legal and ethical constraints on economic, political, and medical activities. These are treated as unacceptable boundary conditions to advancing “innovation”, market domination and capital accumulation. Ethical, moral, religious and legal constraints must be disregarded or circumvented in the name of progress and profit.

I conclude this discussion with two relevant quotes-

First, a 1962 prediction by Aldous Huxley.

“By means of ever more effective methods of mind manipulation, the democracies will change their nature; the quaint old forms… elections, parliaments, supreme courts and all the rest… will remain.

The underlying substance will be a new kind of Totalitarianism. All the traditional names, all the hallowed slogans will remain exactly like they were in the good old days. Democracy & freedom will be the theme of every broadcast & editorial.

Meanwhile, the ruling oligarchy and its highly trained elite will quietly run the show as they see fit.”

And finally, a quote often attributed to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying.

In our country, the lie has become not just a moral category but the pillar industry of this country.”

Dr. Malone: Fauci Not Worried About Trump Going On "Political Vendetta"

What Jill and I found fascinating about the cold open clip for this hit with Peter Mcilvenna (of the UK podcast “Hearts of Oak”) hosting for imprisoned Steve was that the CNN anchor tried to get Fauci to play into CNN corporate's attempt to amplify fear that Trump will launch a political vendetta against Democrats and liberals during a second term. This is clearly part of a politicized effort to amplify further the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) problem among the progressive/far-left audience that CNN routinely services.

But Fauci did not take the bait and acted totally unconcerned that Trump and his administration would come after him!

This is in stark contrast to the weaponization of government and politically targeted lawfare that has been waged against Trump, Trump supporters, former Trump administration members, and conservatives in general by the Democrat party, its surrogates, and the Biden/Harris White House since O’Biden was placed into the Presidency.

Breaking MPox/WHO News:

For the second time in the last two years, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the sexually transmitted disease monkeypox (MPox) to be a "global health emergency". The last one turned into a big nothing burger. Frankly, I predict the same for this round of fearporn.

As you consider this latest from WHO, please consider the comments above regarding psychological bioterrorism. This latest MPox scare has been following the standard script, and is being deployed as the prior scripting regarding “Bird Flu” seems to have lost its momentum and public interest.

