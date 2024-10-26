Something new is coming your way with this Substack each Saturday. The week’s news, headlines, analysis, essays, and memes that Jill and I find interesting will be highlighted.

The start of the week seems far, far away. The planned takedown of Trump with the ad hominems - may have begun with James Carville. Carville the Atlantic article. The strategy was clearly planned and executed with the most exacting detail. This tactic is the act of a desperate campaign - we are winning folks.

To whit:

Real Clear politics ran with the story of an interview of James Carville, hauled back from the dregs of the Clinton Administration. Yep, they dragged him out of the closet yet again for the Harris race.

James Carville: Trump Is Telling You He's a Fascist, "We're Not Making This Up

Real Clear politics, Oct 13, 2024

He cites his “evidence” of Trump being a fascist and a Nazi. Here it is:

Just think of what we’ve learned in the last 48 hours. We had General Flynn say, "The gates of hell are going to rain on Trump’s enemies when he wins." We had General Milley say that Trump is "fascist to his core." We heard Trump on FOX this morning say he was going to use the military to round up his political enemies.



Trump has announced that he will be giving a speech at Madison Square Garden on October 27th. Please, Google "Madison Square Garden February 10th, 1939" and see what happened there. They are telling you exactly what they're going to do. They are telling you, "We are going to institute a fascist regime," and the press and all the Alan Dershowitz wannabes out there are out here, saying, "She sold have gone to the Al Smith dinner, she doesn’t do enough long-form interviews." I am so sick of these people. The entire Constitution is in jeopardy. The Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas have totally greenlighted the idea that you could use the military to round up your political enemies.

Yeh right…

However, the American public is done with the “Never Trumper movement.”

People now snigger at those with TDS.

Something fundamental has changed in this election and how most Americans view Donald Trump.

This article below sums it up:

The Wall Street Journal says the quiet bit aloud. That is what everyone without blinders on can see (the article is behind a paywall on the WSJ):

Is Sen. Bob Casey a closet fan of Adolf Hitler? How about Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin? We ask because both Senate Democrats are running ads as part of their re-election campaigns that associate themselves with Donald Trump. And they’re doing this even as fellow Democrats and the press corps are suggesting that Mr. Trump admires Hitler and has similar dictatorial ambitions. No doubt both Senators despise the German mass murderer. But if Mr. Trump is so horrific, how can they have any kind of political association with him? Their ads cite issues on which they agree with Mr. Trump in an attempt to burnish their bipartisan image. But surely they don’t want to do anything to promote the election of a “semi-fascist” (President Biden’s description), or a “fascist” (Kamala Harris), or a wannabe Führer of an American Reich. Then again, maybe Democrats don’t really believe what they’re saying about Mr. Trump. If they did, they might not have worked so hard to help him win the GOP nomination by indicting him so he could get the sympathy of partisans. “They’re not after me, they are after you,” Mr. Trump liked to say during the Republican primaries, to good political effect. There are many reasons to worry about how Mr. Trump might wield power in a second term—not least that he wouldn’t be able to govern successfully and would thus set up the progressive left for huge gains in 2026 and 2028. But the climb up the rhetorical dictator chain in the final stages of this election looks like a last-ditch Democratic strategy to save Ms. Harris from defeat. Her momentum in the polls has stalled as voters have seen more of her. She refuses to say what she might do differently than President Biden or to identify anything the Administration has done wrong. At Wednesday’s CNN town hall, undecided voters all but begged her to mention one thing. Her only response was her different biography. Democrats seem to have decided that their only play left is to claim it’s springtime for Hitler. Appeal to undecided independents, or Nikki Haley Republicans, by demonizing Mr. Trump as too risky to be President again. Perhaps they think this worked in 2020, and that it will work again. But it failed in 2016, and at least then Senate Democrats weren’t claiming to be Mr. Trump’s policy allies.

Below are screenshots of a few of the comments on the above article:

Fast forward to yesterday, when Trump interviewed Joe Rogan. Any thoughts that Trump is “too old” to run the country were dissipated when listening to Trump’s answers.

If you haven’t heard it - here it is on Youtube:

300,000 people tuned into this podcast within the first half hour and there are now over 10 million views - eleven hours later.

From the interview:

ROGAN: "The rebels are Republicans now. You want to be punk rock? You want to buck the system? You are conservative now. The liberals are now pro-silencing criticism. They are pro-censorship. They talk about regulating free speech. It's bananas to watch." TRUMP: "They come after their political opponents. They did something that's only done in third-world countries. They came after their political opponent. I could have put crooked Hillary in jail." ROGAN: "Not only that, but then they're weaponizing it by saying that's what you're going to do when you get into office while ignoring what they are doing right now. It's crazy."

The youth are rocking it (video found on X, made by @PapiTrumpo)!

On a more serious note, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has written an open letter to Catholics in support of Donald Trump.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has thrown his full support behind Donald Trump as the next president of the U.S. and called upon American Catholics to vote for Trump on November 5 as a moral imperative

If you have time or interest - please either listen to my reading of his letter below;

1× 0:00 -10:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

or read the letter linked here.

From the unserious to the serious, people are fighting for our country. They are sick of what the Democrat party has become.

So lets get out - vote and we all need to pray for the best outcome possible.

What do you view of the most important news story of the week?

As I haven’t even touched upon the non-Kamala/Trump news, I do feel a need to highlight a special hero. One of thousands, I might add.

My friend and neighbor Dr. Brooke Miller put together a large trailer load of supplies and delivered them for distribution into Western North Carolina earlier this week. Around my county and probably yours, people everywhere are donating supplies and money to help in the recovery efforts.

These efforts deserves more attention from MSM - which instead is still busy fact-checking criticisms of FEMA. Their factchecks only highlight a rumor that was dispelled all on its own -and their factchecks are most definitely not helpful in the recovery efforts.

The truth is that FEMA money does go to help illegal aliens. That is the headline news that MSM didn’t cover to any great extent. Lot’s of handwaving about how FEMA didn’t divert funds. But not much on that fact that FEMA is using funds to help settle illegal aliens in towns and communities across America.



Who authorized that is almost irrelevant. It has to stop.

Saturday is a day for chores on the farm. All the things that maybe didn’t get done during the week. If you have kids or grandkids over, remember this:

Have a great weekend folks and feel free to comment!