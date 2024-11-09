Comments are open to free and paid subscribers.

So much has changed nationally in the last week; it is hard to know where to start.

The democrat’s hand-wringing about losing the election is pure entertainment. It is Obama’s fault, no Biden’s - no, Kamala’s to blame! It must be the DNC, not having an open convention, Biden didn’t sell his recovery plan well enough, Kamala was too much like Biden, Kamala wasn’t enough like Biden, the recriminations and the blame games go on and on.

What they almost all seem to miss is that Americans do not want socialism, they think trans-rights are weird, that late-term abortions are evil, that the debt is too high, that forever wars are not ok, that MAHA is on to something big, and that all in all, Trump with MAGA and MAHA are on the right track. The woke agenda is dead.

That the Democrat party is the party of college-educated elite liberals with too much self-righteousness and narcissism.

Furthermore, the deep state and the administrative state are real. That regulatory capture of our agencies has come to control the US government.

This little AI voice-generated parody titled “The End of Bureaucracy” sums it up nicely.

In other news, the election results for the control of the House keep rolling along. Even though the odds are essentially zero/zip/nada that the House flips to Democrat, MSM keeps banging the drum.

“Democrats might still pull a win out of the hat!”



NOPE! Not gunna happen!

People, don’t be fooled - this ain’t no horse race. The Democrats don’t stand a chance of getting control of the House.

A quick count of the seats leaning Republican not yet decided with almost all of the votes counted is eight. They only need two seats now to have the majority (now at 216), with seven seats practically guaranteed to go Republican…

Democrats are keeping busy with wishful thinking and denialism.

Moving on…

The Daily Wire has another exclusive news story about FEMA withholding aid and services to Trump supporters. Gov. DeSantis has stepped into the fray.

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis is warning President Joe Biden and FEMA leadership to make sure they preserve all evidence related to the agency’s apparent discrimination against Floridians who support Donald Trump that were affected by Hurricane Milton, according to a Saturday letter to the White House first obtained by The Daily Wire. DeSantis’s office is demanding that Biden, FEMA, and DHS take “immediate steps” to preserve all records and documentation related to the incident, including any communications between FEMA, DHS, and other federal entities that “could provide evidence of partisan bias in the denial of disaster benefits.”

Read the full story here.

roh, roh. Can you say “lawsuit”? How about “payback”? There, I knew you could.

A replacement for J.D. Vance’s Senate seat is needed in Ohio. One interesting rumor is that Vivek Ramaswamy, originally from Ohio, might be just the person for the job.

Speaking of preserving records…

News from the House Judiciary Committee:

November 8, 2024

Press Release

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, sent a letter to Special Counsel Jack Smith demanding his office preserve all records surrounding the Biden-Harris Administration’s politicized prosecutions of President Donald Trump.



The Chairmen also reiterated outstanding requests to Special Counsel Smith, including: Documents and communications relating to meetings between FBI and Justice Department officials sent to or received by Jack Smith prior to the execution of the search warrant on President Trump’s private residence;

Documents and communications referring or relating to the hiring and selection of current and former Office of Special Counsel staff members;

And all documents and communications between or among the Office of Special Counsel, the Office of the Attorney General, or the Office of the Deputy Attorney General referring or relating to the investigation and prosecution of President Donald Trump. Excerpts of the letter to Jack Smith:



"The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing its oversight of the Department of Justice and the Office of Special Counsel. According to recent public reports, prosecutors in your office have been "gaming out legal options" in the event that President Donald Trump won the election. With President Trump's decisive victory this week, we are concerned that the Office of Special Counsel may attempt to purge relevant records, communications, and documents responsive to our numerous requests for information. The Office of Special Counsel is not immune from transparency or above accountability for its actions. We reiterate our requests, which are itemized in the attached appendix and incorporated herein, and ask that you produce the entirety of the requested material as soon as possible but no later than November 22, 2024.



"Furthermore, this letter serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records and materials related to the Office of Special Counsel's investigations and prosecutions of President Trump. You should construe this preservation notice as an instruction to take all reasonable steps to prevent the destruction or alteration, whether intentionally or negligently, of all documents, communications, and other information, including electronic information and metadata, that are or may be responsive to this congressional inquiry. This instruction includes all electronic messages sent using official and personal accounts or devices, including records created using text messages, phone-based message applications, or encryption software."



Read the full letter to Special Counsel Jack Smith here

News from the Committee on Oversight and Accountability:

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) is conducting oversight of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) after the results of a $9.7 million taxpayer-funded research project studying the effects of puberty blockers for transgender youth has been hidden by the project’s principal investigator. In a letter to National Institutes for Health (NIH) Director Monica Bertagnolli, Subcommittee Chairwoman McClain requests documents and information related to the ongoing project and unpublished project data. “The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is conducting oversight of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant of $9.7 million to an ongoing research project titled, ‘The Impact of Early Medical Treatment in Transgender Youth,’” wrote McClain. “We are alarmed that the project’s principal investigator, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, is withholding publication of the project’s research findings which cast doubt on the efficacy of the ‘gender affirming’ model, because she believes the findings could be ‘weaponized’ by critics of transgender medical interventions for children.” One research study in this project, known as the Trans Youth Care (TYC) study, gave medical puberty blockers to 95 children in the early stages of puberty and observed subsequent mental health outcomes over two years. Dr. Olson-Kennedy has implied there have been no clinical impacts on mental health in the TYC cohort after initiating puberty blockers. However, a 2020 paper authored by TYC researchers conflicts with Dr. Olson-Kennedy’s account of the cohort as being in good mental health before the study began. According to this paper, the children in the TYC cohort did experience troubling mental health symptoms when the study began. “Dr. Olson-Kennedy’s apparent mischaracterization of the TYC study’s results and refusal to publish taxpayer-funded research because they contradict her pre-existing biases and could be cited by critics of ‘gender affirming’ medical interventions is an irrefutable example of politicization of scientific research to further an ideological agenda. Deliberately mischaracterizing and withholding the results of the TYC study has serious implications for the health and safety of children who are subjected to ‘gender affirming’ medical procedures, many of which are irreversible and hold lifelong implications despite lacking adequate scientific support for their efficacy or safety,” continued McClain. “NIH is responsible for overseeing its extramural research projects to ensure supported researchers practice transparency, exemplify scientific integrity, and are proper stewards of taxpayer funds. Therefore, in light of the NIH grantee’s unwillingness to release the research project’s findings, we ask that you provide documents and information to assist the Committee’s oversight of this matter.”

It will be difficult to stay focused on the future because the Biden/Harris regime provides so many examples of lying, cheating, stealing, and misconduct. Many will find it difficult to resist the urge to retaliate indiscriminately. But resist, we must—we need everyone pulling together to Make America Great Again and to Make America Healthy Again.

That said, we will need many teams to plan and execute the required reforms, and more teams to investigate and hold accountable the bad actors who have willfully violated the law and the Constitution. Indiscriminate retaliation, no, but accountability and transparency, most definitely yes.

Romans 2:12 For all who have sinned without the law will also perish without the law, and all who have sinned under the law will be judged by the law.

Remember how Obama gave a pass for those responsible for Abu Ghraib and the systematic torture of prisoners by the CIA? Remember how Obama subsidized the bankers responsible for the “Great Recession” and did not hold them accountable for their actions, but destroyed middle-class home ownership? Keep that in mind, as well as the long-term consequences. We cannot allow these behaviors and actions over the prior Presidential term to be normalized if we wish to retain our republic.

Matthew 18; 21-22 “Then Peter came up and said to him, “Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?” Jesus said to him, “I do not say to you seven times, but seventy-seven times.”

This week has certainly been a momentous one, and what comes next, God only knows!

Galatians 6:1 “Brothers, if anyone is caught in any transgression, you who are spiritual should restore him in a spirit of gentleness. Keep watch on yourself, lest you too be tempted.”

Thanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The sunset tonight was spectacular.

Fall on the farm is full of golden, yellow light. Jill and I rejoice in being able to be here. These creatures make us smile - a small video of emu and dogs from today’s adventures..

My bear statues- which have fooled many a folk.

Have a great night everyone.