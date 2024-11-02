The edition of the Weekly Round-up is the last one before the big vote on Tuesday.

Hang on to your hats folks, things are about to get bumpy!

First, the hysteria in Public Health, Inc. is reaching insane levels over Kennedy having a potential role in Trump’s White House. God forbid that anyone question “the science.”

Science Magazine, the once prestigious science journal that sullied its reputation with its biased COVIDcrisis reporting, has once again come out with a Henny-Penny “Sky is falling” prognosis of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “extreme views.”

In that article, they quote Trump’s former surgeon general, Jerome Adams, who stated last week:

"If RFK has a significant influence on the next administration, that could further erode people's willingness to get up to date with recommended vaccines, and I am worried about the impact that could have on our nation's health, on our nation's economy, on our global security." -Jerome Adams, former Surgeon General and Pence loyalist (at the 2024 American Public Health Association meeting)

To be clear, ex-VP Pence brought Jerome Adams into the Trump White House in 2017. Pence first appointed Adams to be the Indiana state health commissioner prior to Trump’s election in 2016. Jerome Adams is a Pence loyalist.

As Trump's Surgeon General, Adams campaigned heavily to promote seasonal flu vaccinations.

Adams is now the Executive Director of "Health Equity Initiatives" (DEI) at Purdue University.

The truth is that Kennedy’s position on traditional vaccines is very nuanced. He has always stated that he wants evidence that vaccines are “safe and effective,” and he wants to see the safety data from appropriately controlled clinical trials (which apparently does not exist?). He recently said at a Trump event that:

"If you want to take a vaccine, you ought to be able to take it. We believe in free choice in this country, but you ought to know the risk and benefits of everything you take.”

Does this sound like an “extreme” view?” It doesn’t to me.

There are now numerous mainstream news article reporting on the DC insiders trying to convince the Trump transition team to ditch Kennedy, and I am sure there is truth to this story. The deeper truth is that the deep state is pulling out all the stops to keep Kennedy from having a role in the administration. The question is, will Trump fall for the psyops again?

In the meantime, MSM reports that Kennedy has recommended Dr. Joe Ladapo as Surgeon General. Something that I, too, have recommended. I can’t imagine a better person for the job.

"We are still talking to people and he is among the people we are talking to. He was willing to question some of the government orthodoxies to not close the schools, to not force people to wear masks, to look actually at the safety data from the vaccines, rather than just accept the words that vaccines are safe and effective." Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Across the pond, at the WHO - Tedros had this to say about vaccine skeptics:

It's time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers. They used Covid as an opportunity and all the havoc they are creating." -Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization

Seems like he and Dr. Peter Hotez, who is sure to have a role in the Kamala Harris White House (if she is elected) - continue to scheme on how to “get” people who disagree with them scientifically.

In other news, J.D. Vance knocked it out of the park in his Rogan interview.

Of particular interest was that Vance spoke of his COVID-19 vaccine injury, big pharma, and vaccine injury liability.

Of course, the “big” new story of the week was the hysteria around this video:

These are the headlines generated from the Mockingbird media regarding the above:

Can they just stop with the hyperbole?

Clearly, none of these headlines reflect what was actually said.

Finally, over at the the Huffington Post is this bizarre headline - that doesn’t link to either a story or video:

That is what I call desperation!

Comments are open.

