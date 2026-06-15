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Henry Lahore's avatar
Henry Lahore
42m

Beberine is one of 17 supplements that increase the amount of vitamin D that actually gets to the cells by increasing the activation of the Vitamin D Receptor. Here is one of the 20 Berberine pages on VitaminDwiki. https://vitamindwiki.com/pages/berberine-an-antioxidant-that-activates-the-vitamin-d-receptor-many-studies/. There are links to all 20 at the bottom of the page

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PutativePathogen's avatar
PutativePathogen
36m

Years ago, I remember being convinced that drug prices were justified because of the billions spent on R&D.

My naive assumption was that these drugs were developed to be curative, or at least palliative. Knowing that they exist only to enrich their developers, makers, marketers, dispensers, medical journals and portfolio managers is a sickening betrayal. But I'm glad that I know, and can now take responsibility for my own choices, soberly made. As always, thanks for the information. It matters.

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