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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
6h

One of the commentators asked a question about dosing, and like an idiot, I had just put in what the government recommended without giving it too much thought.

But when I dug deeper, I realized that we dose much higher and that like the vitamin D story, what the government recommends and what actually works are two different things. So, here is the re-write. Including dosing that we take now in the article is a link to the product we use.

How Much Magnesium Do We Actually Need?

The familiar recommendation of approximately 400–420 mg of magnesium per day for adult men and 310–320 mg for adult women is not a newly established threshold for optimal health. These numbers come from Dietary Reference Intakes established by the Institute of Medicine in 1997, based on the evidence available nearly three decades ago. The RDA was intended to estimate an intake sufficient to meet the physiological requirements of nearly all healthy people. It was not designed to determine the amount of magnesium associated with optimal cardiovascular, metabolic or neurological health.

More recent research makes the picture considerably more complicated. Large prospective studies have repeatedly associated higher dietary magnesium intake with lower risks of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and premature death. Randomized trials examining magnesium as an intervention frequently provide several hundred milligrams of supplemental elemental magnesium per day, in addition to whatever magnesium participants obtain from food. These studies do not establish a single higher “optimal” intake for everyone, but they do suggest that the decades-old RDA should not automatically be interpreted as the amount beyond which magnesium provides no additional physiological benefit.

The emerging research on cognition is particularly interesting because it raises another question: does the form of magnesium matter as much as the amount? Several human trials investigating magnesium L-threonate have used approximately 1.5–2 grams per day. That sounds like an enormous magnesium dose, but it is important to understand the labeling. Two grams of magnesium L-threonate is not two grams of elemental magnesium. In a recent randomized controlled trial, 2,000 mg per day of magnesium L-threonate supplied only about 145 mg of elemental magnesium. Earlier cognition studies using 1.5–2 grams of magnesium L-threonate similarly supplied only about 124–166 mg of elemental magnesium per day, on top of the magnesium participants were already obtaining from their diets.

This distinction is important. These cognition studies do not demonstrate that people need two grams of elemental magnesium every day. Instead, they raise a potentially more interesting possibility: the biological effects of magnesium may depend not simply upon how much magnesium is consumed, but upon how effectively a particular magnesium compound is absorbed, distributed and delivered to specific tissues. Magnesium L-threonate has attracted particular attention because of its proposed ability to increase magnesium availability within the nervous system, although claims that it is uniquely or substantially better at reaching the human brain remain less firmly established than the marketing sometimes suggests.

This also exposes one of the limitations of discussing magnesium solely in terms of an RDA. The amount required to prevent overt deficiency, the amount necessary to maintain whole-body magnesium balance, and the amount and formulation capable of producing a specific therapeutic effect are three different questions. A nutritional recommendation developed in 1997 cannot by itself answer whether additional magnesium, or a particular form of magnesium, might improve blood pressure, glucose metabolism, sleep or cognition. Those questions have to be answered experimentally, and increasingly, researchers are doing exactly that.

Robert and I actually take 2 grams of magnesium L-threonate without ill effects, but that is not a recommendation - just what we have come to.

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Thomas Baldauff's avatar
Thomas Baldauff
9h

Now let’s do iodine. More critical and much more deficient.

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