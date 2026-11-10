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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
5h

Doubt diet alone accounts for the increase in cancer particularly in kids. The immune system has an important surveillance role in detecting and destroying newly developed cancer cells. Screwing with developing immune systems with 80 or so vaccines, most unneeded, cannot be a boon for development in immune surveillance.

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
5h

Repost:

Fat cells do indeed remember. I was working my way through a broccoli side dish when one cell spoke up reminiscently. "Remember those great chili dogs, fried onion rings, and orange frosty we had at The Varsity in 2017?" I said forget about it, those days are over.

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