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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
1h

I don't agree that the case for universal mandatory vaccination is complicated. It is quite simple, in my opinion. Mandatory vaccination is NEVER acceptable. It is a violation of human rights, and this is corroborated by quite a few who have rendered opinions on this topic previously, including those responsible for the Nuremberg Code (1947), the Declaration of Helsinki (1964 and 2013), UNESCO (Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, 2005), the World Medical Association (Declaration of Geneva, 1948, 2017 and International Code of Medical Ethics 1949, 2022) the International Criminal Court (Rome Statue 1998), and the International Covenant on Civil and Political rights (ICCPR, Article 7). Arguments to the contrary are often proffered by the state, but ethics-based investigators have found these arguments lacking in every case. This does not stop the poisoners from mongering their poisons.

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1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
Joy Metcalf's avatar
Joy Metcalf
1h

One of the biggest problems I have with almost every vaccine is that it is not delivered the way the natural infection is. Flu is a respiratory illness, so arrives by breathing, not by a puncture, yet the vaccine bypasses all the body's immune responses and delivers the vaccine directly into the body. Then there are the combination vaccine like MMR--when does a child (or anyone) get these diseases all at the same time? Yet we completely disregard nature and deliver them bam, bam, bam! This is so unnatural that it's mind-boggling. Science trying to fix God's mistakes? Such arrogance! No wonder the Law of Unintended Consequences takes charge!

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