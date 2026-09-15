Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
5hEdited

Crony capitalism or fascism seems to be the typical model by which politicians regulate the little guys right out of the market and then take their small slice of the massive pie, which I’m sure is annual. You notice they always use the end of the world fear to motivate the citizen to back regulation handing them, the politician, the keys to their corrupt regulations and donations. It’s the same play over and over again which leads to the same result. Big business and the politician get wealthy and the average guy and the middle class get stuck holding the (empty) bag.

I’ll tell you I don’t fear AI, I fear people like Bernie Sanders.

Reply
Share
2 replies
ron's avatar
ron
5h

This "need to regulate AI" campaign has made me laugh. Even my poor memory remembers the several so-called "social media" goons like zucksuck, after they had been exposed and were being criticized for throttling and canceling their masters' enemies, and causing children to hurt and off themselves allegedly because of their "social media" use, saying they thought "social media" needed to be heavily regulated. Because THEY all had their companies set up and dominant in the market. It would not have done them well to have other upstart "social media" companies able to freely enter the market and compete with them.

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture