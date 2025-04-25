I never thought I would see the day come when a high-level official in the US Government would admit to the sleight of hand executed by Peter Marks and the FDA. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has now publicly acknowledged that the US Government mandated that employees, contractors, and members of the Armed Services accept an experimental vaccine product or face either losing their job or receiving a dishonorable discharge from the military.

These military orders were illegal, in outright violation of established law, and were surreptitiously issued by the Pentagon. According to a Navy Captain-level JAG that I have worked with to support legal claims by Warfighter personnel resisting the mandates, and who carefully documented the chain of events (she has the receipts!), a Colonel working in the Pentagon who was about to retire was told to issue the orders, and then promptly retired.

The law that addresses the issue of mandatory experimental vaccines in the military is rooted in the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) framework established by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Under this framework, vaccines can be authorized for emergency use during public health crises, but they are not fully approved and thus considered experimental. According to federal law, an EUA vaccine cannot be mandated by the military, as noted in a 2005 case, Doe v Rumsfeld, where Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that under federal law, an EUA vaccine cannot be mandated.

Additionally, the FDA and CDC guidance and regulations prohibit mandatory use of vaccines under EUA. Dr. Mandy Cohen, executive secretary of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, has stated that under Emergency Use Authorization, "vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory".

Service members can request exemptions from mandatory vaccinations on health, administrative, or religious grounds. These exemptions can be temporary or permanent. However, the military can mandate vaccines that have full FDA approval, as seen with the anthrax vaccine, which has been mandated despite being described as an "experimental" vaccine in some contexts.

It's important to note that the military's ability to mandate vaccines is constrained by the principle of informed consent and the rights of service members to refuse an experimental vaccine without facing disciplinary action, unless a presidential waiver is provided.

All of this was disregarded under the Biden administration. Careers and lives were destroyed. And in an attempt to paper this over, the FDA issued a hasty “license” (market authorization) for a vaccine that was never actually marketed in the United States.

Hegseth’s acknowledgement that these actions were illegal is a good start, but there is so much more that must be disclosed about what has all the hallmarks of a conspiracy to defraud American citizens and military service members.

Let’s be clear.

The US Government and Department of Defense mandated injection of an experimental product with side effects that included life-threatening blood clots, life-threatening heart damage (myocarditis), kidney damage, reproductive harms including spontaneous abortion, and death. I have been told that, among the dead and damaged are high performing athletic members of the special forces, and that these damages and deaths have been hidden. Furthermore, by all appearances, senior CDC and FDA employees of the US Government conspired to hide the facts of these damages to both military and civilians. Department of Defense enlisted personnel issued illegal orders that these products be administered.

There must be transparency about what has taken place here, and who was responsible; there must be legal accountability, and there must be restitution for those who have been damaged by these illegal actions. The appearance of Racketeering and Corrupt Practices having occurred both between US Government and Pentagon personnel and in some sort of coordination with the manufacturers of these products must be investigated.

The puppet “vaccine damage court” that has failed to compensate the harmed must be reorganized and staffed by personnel committed to providing restitution to those who have been damaged by these products. No more delays, obstructionism, and paper chasing. Many have been harmed, some have died from these products, and more will die in the future.

The time is now. The mass formation psychosis has been broken. The Citizens of the United States and the World deserve to hear the truth. The largest medical experiment ever deployed on human beings is a colossal failure. Justice requires that the damaged be made whole to the extent possible and that those responsible for the harm be held accountable for their corrupt actions.

Nuremberg established the requirement for informed consent, particularly in the case of medical experimentation. The fact that informed consent was actively blocked through widespread deployment of government-sponsored propaganda and censorship is indisputable.

If there is no accountability, it will happen again.

Glen Kessler was the ombudsman for the Washington Post at the time. Bobby and I predicted that the “licensed” version of COMIRNATY would never be marketed in the USA, and to the best of my knowledge, that remains true to this day. From his discussion you can understand why the Emergency Use Authorization has remained in place despite the declared COVID State of Emergency having expired.

According to the Washington Post and Kessler-

If the US Government is really serious about wanting to Make America Healthy Again and restore trust, the admission that these experimental gene therapy-based products, which have been determined in a court of law not to actually be vaccines, were illegally mandated for American Warfighters is a good start. But what we really need is full transparency and legal liability for the manufacturers, as well as for the Government officers who facilitated and enabled this travesty. No more hiding behind cute, contrived logic based on illegally circumventing the Federal Acquisition Regulations by use of specialized “Other Transactional Authority” clauses and the Byzantine PREP act.